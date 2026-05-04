Titans OC Says Cam Ward Has Had Awesome Offseason

Much of the hubbub surrounding the Tennessee Titans' offseason has been around the team's fresh faces. Both on the field and the sidelines, new additions have defined much of the excitement that has the Tennessee faithful in preseason hysterics. Folks are ready for some Titans football, and a large part of that is because the team looks much different from last season.

New jerseys - and thus hats, socks, zip-ups, keychains, and more - certainly helps. The team not only feels new, but looks that way, too.

Yet, perhaps the greatest share of Tennessee's hoped-for success will depend on quaterback Cam Ward's second season under center. How the franchise passer pans out under new leadership, and as he contineus to develop, will be what defines the team in the end.

Ward is a Young Professional

Not to worry, though; offensive coordinator Brian Daboll says Ward has had a great offseason so far, and seems to exhibit a high level of confidence in his young leader.

"He's a young professional," Daboll said of Ward, per Jim Wyatt, "wants to be great. He's instinctive, when we're just watching the tape he's able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things."

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daboll also noted that Ward is picking the new system's concepts up "very quickly," highlighting the signal caller's ability to adapt and settle with ease. "It's been awesome to watch," Daboll concluded.

Ward put on a promising rookie season in Nashville, especially in the latter half. His 15 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards through the air did more than enough to signal to fans and analysts both that something special was in the wings here.

Now, with far better weapons around him and an entire offseason to improve, the pressure is on for Ward to capitalize on his momentum.

A Momentous Opportunity

Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson lead the way for what should be an arsenal worthy of Ward's growth. The Titans should not only have the tools to far surpass their 3-14 record from the previous two seasons, but to eclipse the .500 mark and play spoiler in the AFC South.

And that's at the very least.

All eyes are on Ward as he leads the team towards that goal and others. The Robert Saleh era is off to an ideal start, but little truly matters until his first team touches the field this fall.

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