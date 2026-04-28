Titans Gave Cam Ward the Keys by Drafting Carnell Tate

After months on end of a brutal, convoluted season tearing Tennessee Titans fans apart - months that then gave way to more months of draft speculation and team-saving predictions - the NFL Draft has finally come and gone, and fans' worries were put to rest once and for all. Carnell Tate will rock the baby blue and red this fall.

Tate, while always on Tennessee's radar, was really never an outright favorite when it came to the Titans' fourth overall pick. A litany of defensive names battled with the almost inarguably favorite that was Jeremiyah Love all the way up until the event and, even then, some were inevitably surprised to see the Titans' take Tate when their time came.

Yet, Tate seemed to be the most promising receiver of the bunch by a comfortable margin. More importantly, Tennessee taking a receiver signals, once and for all, that the keys to the franchise have been handed to Cam Ward and Cam Ward alone.

Cam Ward Has the Keys

Signing Wan'Dale Robinson over the offseason was one thing; Ward needed weapons beyond Calvin Ridley and his fellow rookies, and the former New York Giants receiver was set to go a long way on his own. But drafting Tate changes things entirely.

The Titans, expecting to win more football games and (hopefully) pick lower from here on out, used a rare bit of skyscraper draft capital on a weapon wholly dependent on Ward's development. Especially with Robert Saleh now at the helm, a defensive-minded head coach, drafting Tate was an outright statement.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts after a play during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Of course, Titans fans have no problem with this. After a slow start, Ward's rapid growth under center became one of the few highlights fans were able to hold on to this past season. Now, with an offseason under his belt and a renewed cast of pass-catchers, the sophomore signal caller will have everything he needs to make a real splash in the AFC South, and beyond.

Making a Real Splash

It's an undeniable risk to cast your lot with a young, technically unproven quarterback such as Ward. All the same, Tennessee took him first overall last year for a reason; the front office clearly believes in the man under center, and this offseason was further proof of that.

Tate, alongside Robinson and Ward, could truly be the tipping point for a comeback season in Nashville. Let's not consider the dire alternative.