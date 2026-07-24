Titans DE Jermaine Johnson II: Trade Addition Earns No. 10 Spot in Top 25

Well, we're almost to training camp, and as a result, almost done with our top 25 most important Titans list. Today, we're going with another new Titan, in edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

Johnson was added via trade with the New York Jets. If you remember, this is when the Titans traded away T'Vondre Sweat, in a deal that surprised people at the time. Sweat is a great player, but this swap makes perfect sense. Johnson is a talented power rusher off the edge, while a nose tackle like Sweat isn't needed in Robert Saleh's defense.

Still, when you're traded for a fan favorite, expectations are high. Today, we're going to explain why Johnson is so important in 2026.

Why Jermaine Johnson II is Important

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson is critically important because he's the veteran starter on the edge. Without Johnson, the team would have to rely on rookie Keldric Faulk and second-year Femi Oladejo to take most of the reps. Johnson is the safe option with a high floor.

It also can't be understated that Johnson needs to perform considering what he cost. The Titans gave away a guy who was one of the best in the league at his position, so Johnson has to be worth that. We know Johnson has been a Pro Bowler in the past, and if he reaches that level again, he'll easily be one of the most important members of the team.

Even if Johnson doesn't end with a high sack total, he's still important because he'll take attention from away from the other defenders and he can help mentor the young guys. Finally, Johnson has experience with Saleh, so he can help his teammates get adjusted and prepared.

Jermaine Johnson's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (11) passes the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number one knock on Johnson has been his inconsistency. Johnson collected 7.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in 2023, but he missed most of 2024 with an injury and only had three sacks in 2025. Johnson has also never been great against the run. In 2025, the defender earned a 58.3 run defense grade, which ranked 83rd out of all edge rushers.

However, he does have plenty of strengths as well. For starters, Johnson has prototypical edge rusher size and speed, and he's hard to contain when he gets going. Despite not landing many sacks, Johnson has still been a pressure machine. In 2025, Johnson racked up 35 pressures, which put him in the top half of the league.

Johnson has the length that Saleh covets in his pass rushers. He's at his best when he's just asked to rush off the edge and isn't expected to do much in run defense. In Saleh's system, Johnson could be the perfect pass-rush specialist, and it won't be surprising to see him land another Pro Bowl bid.

Why We Put Johnson at No. 10

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) celebrates a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, Johnson is important based on the trade alone. He's a top-10 most important player, though, because he has the potential to be a true gamewrecker now that he's reunited with his coach.

Johnson's importance is also amplified by the fact that he's the veteran presence in the room. Ideally, Faulk will be able to be brought along slowly while Johnson takes most of the attention. Based on Johnson's social media activity, it also seems like he'll be one of the leaders of the team as well.