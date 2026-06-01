Top 25 Titans of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

There's no doubt that the upcoming 2026 season is an important one for the Tennessee Titans. For starters, it's the final season of the old Nissan Stadium. It's also the first season of the Robert Saleh era and the sophomore season for young star Cam Ward.

Don't get me wrong, it would be nice to get a ton of wins this year, but the main goal is just going to be development and playing competitive games. The roster, on paper, looks much more talented than it was a year ago, so there's plenty of optimism around the squad.

There's already been some nice developments out of OTAs, with several players shining and showing their potential. The Titans still have a few more OTAs before mandatory minicamp, but we're starting to see the roster shape up.

Every day over the course of the next few weeks, we're going to unveil another player in our ranking of the 25 most important Titans entering 2026. These will be the players who determine whether or not this season is a success.

Offensive Breakdown

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans offense will definitely be more fun to watch in 2026, that much I'm sure of. It was clear that Cam Ward needed better weapons, so general manager Mike Borgonzi went out and loaded up.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, and Carnell Tate were added to Ward's group of pass catchers. Both Robinson and Tate have already looked the part this summer, and the trio of Robinson, Tate, and Calvin Ridley could legitimately be one of the best receiver trios the Titans have ever had.

At running back, the team still has Tony Pollard, who has rushed for 1,000+ yards in four-straight seasons. Tyjae Spears and rookie Nic Singleton will battle it out for the RB2 spot, but the Titans seem to be in good shape here regardless.

The offensive line is less impressive than the rest of the position groups, but there are reasons to believe the unit should be much improved from 2025. How good the offensive line is will ultimately have a huge impact on how well Ward does in his sophomore campaign.

Defensive Breakdown

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) for a safety during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm not being hyperbolic- the Titans could genuinely end up having the best defensive front in the NFL. The team still has Jeffery Simmons, and the veteran is now joined by John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Keldric Faulk, Solomon Thomas, and Jordan Elliott.

If Faulk can contribute as a rookie or Femi Oladejo can take a step forward, this unit could be scary. The off-ball linebackers could be an elite unit as well, with 2025 standout Cedric Gray and rookie Anthony Hill Jr.

In the secondary, the team has two new starters at cornerback in Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor. At safety, the duo of Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. is exciting, but the depth could be better. Overall, this unit will be exciting to watch and will definitely surprise some people in 2026.

Top 25 Rankings

No. 25: Coming soon...