1 Big Question Facing Every Titans Position in Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans' rookies reported to the team facility on Thursday, signifying the imminent start of training camp. Veterans will be there at the beginning of next week, and then things will really get rolling.

It's been an offseason of changes for the Titans. From the front office, to the coaching staff, to the roster, there are plenty of new faces involved with this 2026 team. With change, though, there's naturally going to be questions that people have.

Today, let's go over one question we have for each position group on the roster.

Quarterback: Will Three QBs be Kept?

We know Cam Ward is the starter and Mitchell Trubisky is the backup. But we still don't have any clarity on the Will Levis situation.

Levis did not have a great showing during the offseason program, which was disappointing. If Levis would have had a great summer, he would either have cemented his place on the roster or raised his trade value. Instead, neither of those things happened, so we're now stuck in a holding pattern of sorts.

I don't think the Titans want to flat out cut Levis, but I don't see a team trading for him unless there's an injury. It's clear there's no future for Levis in Nashville, but there's no easy solution either.

Running Back: Will Titans Regret Not Making Big Move?

The Titans were heavily linked to Jeremiyah Love all offseason, but they never got the chance to select him. Instead, the team waited until the fifth round to make an addition, and Robert Saleh said Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are going to handle much of the work.

Will that decision come back to bite? Personally, I don't think it will, but you know people will complain if Pollard and Spears aren't as productive as the team thinks they'll be.

Wide Receiver: Who Claims the Final Spot?

There's not much to be concerned about at the top of the wide receiver depth chart. Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Calvin Ridley is a solid trio. The real question is who will get the final slot, because there's some stiff competition.

Xavier Restrepo had an amazing summer, but will it be enough? Can Bryce Oliver's special teams efforts give him the edge? No matter what, a few good players are going to be cut.

Tight End: Who's Ready to Step Up Behind Top Two?

We know Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger will make the team and see the majority of snaps. Behind that duo, though, there's nothing but unknowns. Kylen Granson made some nice catches over the summer, and rookie Jaren Kanak is an intriguing option due to his versatility.

David Martin-Robinson has made the team a couple of times, but can he do it again? There are probably two tight end spots completely up for grabs.

Offensive Line: Will Someone Claim Right Guard Spot?

The right guard spot is one of the few starting spots that isn't solidified for the Titans. It could be Jackson Slater, Cordell Volson, or Fernando Carmona, and none of those options are all that inspiring.

Hopefully, one of that trio steps up during camp and takes the job. If the team just has to roll with one of three mediocre options, that won't be good news.

Interior Defensive Line: How Good Can Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers Be?

The defensive line is probably the best group on this team. Jeffery Simmons was legitimately elite in 2026, and John Franklin-Myers is one of the best interior presences in the league. That duo alone should cause problems, and we haven't even mentioned Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott.

We know this group is going to be good, but how good can they be? This unit has the potential to impact games in a huge way.

Edge Rusher: What Can Femi Oladejo Provide?

Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, and Jacob Martin are three very solid options on the edges for the Titans. But Femi Oladejo was a second-round pick just last year, and due to injuries, he hasn't been able to show much yet.

What if Oladejo gets healthy and actually proves he was worth a second round selection? This unit could go from good enough to being an actual strength.

Linebacker: Is Anthony Hill Jr, Going to Start?

As soon as Anthony Hill Jr. was drafted, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for Cody Barton. However, Saleh talked up Barton this summer, and Hill doesn't seem to have won the job just yet.

Can Hill do enough during training camp to take the job? Or will he start off behind Barton before eventually taking over later in the season?

Cornerback: Is the Depth Good Enough?

A couple of months ago, I was worried about the depth. Joshua Williams and a bunch of unproven guys? That didn't exactly inspire much confidence.

However, Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor missed time over the summer, and Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson stepped up in a big way. I'm not saying the two youngsters are starter-caliber, but they proved they are much better than we thought. Will that be enough?

Safety: Same Story as Cornerbacks

Once again, I'm comfortable with the starters here, but the depth is concerning. I trust Tony Adams as the third safety, but who is the fourth? Sanoussi Kane? Jerrick Reed II? Bishop Fitzgerald? What if the team wants to keep five?

The Titans did bring in Ifeatu Melifonwu for a visit over the summer, but he remains unsigned. I wonder if the Titans wil circle back- I'd feel much better if they did.