Titans Practice Update: Rookie RG is Pulling Away For the Starting Job

The offensive line has been a hot-button topic for the Tennessee Titans all offseason. After Cam Ward was sacked an egregious 55 times last season - that was tied for the most in the entire NFL. That statistic forced Tennessee to focus on the position group as a priority. Even if the Titans didn't deal as much damage there as some would like, one clear winner is emerging fast.

Rookie Fernando Carmona had an impressive preseason debut vs. the 49ers at right guard. After receiving the starting nod in that bout, and performing exceptionally well, fans began to suspect that the position battle at RG was already clearing up.

Well, Robert Saleh just so happens to agree. At the Titans' practice on Saturday, Saleh confirmed that Carmona has the "inside track" to Tennessee's contested starting spot. Cordell Volson and Jackson Slater remain in contention, but Carmona has made a strong statement that's difficult to deny.

Saleh: Volson and Slater still a part of the competition at right guard, but Carmona has the inside track @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2026

Tennessee's Rookie RG is Pulling Away at the Position

Carmona played a crucial part in paving the way to Tennessee's 167 rushing yards in the opener against San Francisco, making a visible impact on the line alongside a mess of veteran talent. He's flattening defensive ends with ease, as well as garnering the respect of his teammates.

Center Austin Schlottmann commended Carmona's work up to this point, noting that he plays with "intensity" and "effort."

Not bad at all for a fifth-round pick, especially one who was coming into a position group that had every eye in Nashville watching with bated breath for improvement. Nobody wants to see Ward waste away because he has no time to make plays. After letting Kevin Zeitler walk, the only answer for Tennessee was to bring in a piece that could properly fill his shoes.

Fernando Carmona Appears to be Worthy of Replacing Kevin Zeitler

That's a tall task, as Zeitler was actually one of the few bright spots on the line last year. But if anyone in contention for the Titans can mange it, it certainly appears to be Carmona.

According to PFF, Zeitler placed top 20 in the league in pass, rush, and overall blocking grades, even climbing up to the ninth spot when it came to pass-blocking specifically. Zeitler's age, at 35, was his main drawback.

Thus, a rookie competitor enters the picture. Carmona has a few more preseason competitions left to impress, but assuming he stays on track, Titans fans can reasonably expect him to be out there for the first regular season snap.