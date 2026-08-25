Titans Reveal New Rivalry Uniforms Set to Debut in the Perfect Game

The Tennessee Titans are set to take part in the NFL’s new rivalry series this season, highlighting new uniforms across the league in matchups defined by some level of vitriolic history between two franchises. That sort of exciting spotlight comes at an opportune time in Robert Saleh’s first year.

Today, Tennessee officially revealed their uniforms on social media in a video that has been teased online all week. Titans fans finally have a look at their second set of updated threads this year.

Paying homage to Nashville’s musical roots - with “Music City” emblazoned across the chest - these night-themed jerseys represent both a return to form and the turning of a new page for the Titans. The former is, of course, the comeback of navy blue.

For Music City 🎸 pic.twitter.com/WC0vvzrA3l — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 25, 2026

A New Look Consistent With the Titans Brand

However, this is still in line with the team’s revamped aesthetic. We’ve got the baby blue helmet and accents working their way into the palette here, with the team’s recently changed logo still featured prominently on the dome.

The guitar stripes from Tennessee's primary uniforms also remain, with the whole thing being topped off with white lettering and stripes. It's all blue for the Titans with this release; ditching the beloved red works to really push the aesthetic as its own thing entirely.

As for when Titans fans will get to see this gear in action, we couldn't ask for a better stage.

Tennessee Will Debut Uniforms at Home vs. Jaguars

It's in the name, after all. When the Jacksonville Jaguars come to Nashville on Nov. 15, they'll be facing off against a visual embodiment of the city. Tennessee could be considered rivals with every team in the AFC South, but the Jacksonville matchup promises a little extra heat.

Not only did the Jaguars rout the Titans in their final game of last season, 41-7, but Robert Saleh went viral for arguing with Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen toward the end of last year too, when he was in San Francisco. Both of those details promise a bit more energy in this meeting.

The uniform reveal tops the whole thing off. Whether or not Tennessee is everything fans are hoping they'll be in the first year of this rebuild, it's at least a comfort to see the franchise fully commit to the new life they're attempting to push on the surface.

Besides, the uniforms provide another reason for folks to tap in on some swag prior to the season. There's never a bad excuse too add a jersey to the collection.