Titans Receive Realistic 2026 Outlook in Preseason NFL Power Rankings

The Tennessee Titans are hoping fresh coaching and an active offseason filled with newcomers will lead to much-needed improvements in 2026. Tennessee hasn't posted a winning season since 2021 and has won just six games in the last two seasons.

Head coach Robert Saleh's group has the potential to make some noise this season and at least be competitive in the AFC South again. The Titans will open the season against the New York Jets on Sept. 13, but will first square off against the Seattle Seahawks this week and the Chicago Bears next week in joint practices and preseason games to wrap up training camp.

While Tennessee would love to expedite its rebuild in 2026 by qualifying for the playoffs, the preseason NFL power rankings give the Titans realistic expectations for the upcoming season.

Titans Slotted at No. 24 in NFL.Com's Preseason Power Rankings

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL.com's Nick Shook released power rankings with the preseason underway, and Shook had the Titans at No. 24. All three of Tennessee's division rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts, came in higher. Jacksonville ranked No. 7, Houston No. 9, and Indianapolis No. 19.

Shook mentioned that he expects a Year 2 breakout from quarterback Cam Ward, but questions whether the defense will make major improvements despite the resources general manager Mike Borgonzi invested in the unit.

It would be awesome to see the Titans shock the football world and reach the playoffs in Saleh's debut campaign in Nashville and Ward's sophomore season. However, with the amount of talent in the AFC and specifically in Tennessee's division, it'll be tough to be one of the seven playoff squads.

Though the Titans are likely a year or two away from the postseason, Saleh's team can still post a successful season by keeping games close and taking a step in the right direction in wins and losses. nine of Tennessee's 14 losses came by double digits in 2025, and that's an inexcusable trend that can't happen again in 2026.

Overall, the Titans are still missing a few pieces to be a playoff contender in the AFC. But a bright future could be ahead if they can reach the six- to eight-win mark and show progress in their rebuild.