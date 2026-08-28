Titans Should Sign Free Agent WR That Was Suddenly Cut by Browns

Cutting season is brutal for NFL teams, with multiple players losing tight position battles that they may have won elsewhere and being released as a result. As the Tennessee Titans prepare to make their own cuts on Sunday, the team is in position to made a last-second addition that would raise the offense's floor.

The Cleveland Browns made waves earlier this week by suddenly dropping wide receiver Cedric Tillman. A third-round pick for Cleveland back in 2022, Tillman had just returned to camp for the Browns following an injury before they cut ties with him.

Cleveland's fourth-year receiver had an inconsistent impact in an offense that gave him no real chance to succeed over the past three seasons. He's not been a breakout player by any means, but Tillman's potential remains as a somewhat proven playmaker with something to prove.

That's where I believe the Titans could swoop in with a sneaky pickup here. It may require a roster sacrifice or two, but Tillman is a player worth kicking the tires for at least.

Titans Should Kick the Tires With Cedric Tillman

Tillman had already begun working his way back into relevancy with the Browns prior to the two parties parting ways. A clip of him snagging a contested touchdown in practice went semi-viral on social media.

#Browns Cedric Tillman goes up and gets a TD in the back of the end zone from Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/hhsI4PJxwp — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 24, 2026

In part, that's what made his release seem so jarring. I'm not suggesting that Tillman come in and compete for a starting spot, but I may suggest he'd be the favorite to claim the Titans' pending WR6 position.

Both Bryce Oliver and Xavier Restrepo have their own cases to make in that regard, but as a plug-n-play option, Tillman is undeniably appealing.

Tillman Would be a Plug-n-Play Option for Tennessee

In his last two campaigns in Cleveland, Tillman scored five touchdowns in 24 games played. Back in late 2024, Tillman was seen as a serious breakout candidate for the Browns. At 26 years old, he's at the interval between "we'll see" and "gone by"; an interval where players usually push for longevity or fall of the board.

To me, it seems like Tillman was cut on the precipice of a decisive season. I'd simply like to see him get another shot on a team with an opening, and Tennessee makes a ton of sense through that lens.

I'll admit that it's unlikely that the Titans make any headway here. Both Oliver and Restrepo have multiple years of experience in Nashville and no doubt deserve a long-term short. But when a compelling option comes open, I'd be remiss not to mention it at least.

Tillman is just that.