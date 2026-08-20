3 Titans Players With the Most to Gain in Preseason Duel vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans' first game of the preseason has officially come and gone, and in its wake were countless reactions, both measured and overdone, from a fanbase long overdue for a comeback season.

Heading into game two against the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, the NFL's cut deadline is looming larger than ever from Tennessee. This home matchup is more about players trying to solidify their roster spot than it is simply seeing how the team looks for the first time.

Three players stand out as make-or-break names this week, with one final game against the Chicago Bears set to follow just one day before the Aug. 30 deadline.

Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo has long been on the list of Titans teetering on the edge of roster relevance. Against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Restrepo hauled in two catches for 16 yards. In the joint practice with the Niners that preceded their opener, he led Tennessee with two touchdowns and five catches in total.

Restrepo is competing with the likes of Bryce Oliver and K.J. Osborn for the bottom of Tennessee's receiver rotation, neither of whom have fully matched his impact this offseason. Osborn specifically didn't log a catch last week, being dominantly limited to special teams activities.

As a result, hard not to like Restrepo's chances headed into this final week of preseason play. He's positioned as a Titan with everything to gain vs. the Seahawks this weekend.

Malik Herring

On the other side of the ball, former Kansas City Chief Malik Herring is battling for authority in a deep room on Tennessee's edge. Jermaine Johnson coming in via trade this offseason proved Robert Saleh's point of emphasis at the position, and second-year rusher Femi Oladejo's preseason-opening performance told fans everything they need to know about his roster spot.

Jacob Martin, too, appears to be safe at rush end. That leaves a fourth opening up in the air.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Austen Pleasants (62) blocks Tennessee Titans defensive end Malik Herring (93) from rushing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (14) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet just behind Oladejo in week one, according to PFF grades, came Herring (88.7 to 85.1). Herring isn't making any obvious mistakes, but he'll need to find a way to jump off the screen in a positive way against Seattle if he's to make any argument for Tennessee keeping him on. Herring hasn't logged a sack in a season since 2023.

He's got higher stakes than almost anyone on the roster in simply trying to sneak into contention, situating the incoming matchup with Seattle as a pivotal one for Herring.

Will Levis

Once more, we're circling back to Will Levis. After Mitch Trubisky returned from a brief bicep scare in yesterday's practice, Levis' path to being a shoe-in at QB2 was immediately dashed.

He's now being widely perceived as someone on the outside looking in for the Titans. His complex injury history with his throwing shoulder further seperates the third-year passer from Trubisky's status as a more reliable, long-term veteran.

Still, even after a brutal showing in week one that saw Levis take as many sacks as he threw completions, he's healthy right now. Every snap Levis takes across from the Seahawks' defense will be a chance for him to fight back against the growing idea that he's a cut waiting to happen.