Titans TE Gunnar Helm Got Reps at Tight End University — and He's Learning From the Best

Tight End University was in full swing again this week. The group held a public practice at Vanderbilt Stadium, where fans got a live look at some of the best players the position has to offer.

Titans' Gunnar Helm Getting Noticed

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks during a run blocking technique classroom session during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University's FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Tennessee Titans purposes, the name to watch was second-year tight end Gunnar Helm — a guy expected to have a much bigger role this season — who was on the field getting work in, as captured by Nick Suss of the Tennessean.

#Titans TE Gunnar Helm is at TEU, thanks for asking. Second year for Helm, who says he borrows a lot of technique from this event in season, especially from Kelce's route craft and how Kittle teaches the run game. https://t.co/J2yIvV3mpo pic.twitter.com/QAD9BD7Q39 — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) June 23, 2026

And Helm isn't just showing up to network. Per Suss, Helm said he "borrows a lot of his technique from the event during the season, especially from Kelce's route craft and how Kittle teaches the run game." That's exactly the kind of thing you want to hear from a young player: he's at the best finishing school the position has, and he's actually taking notes from the all-time greats.

What Is Tight End University?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, founder of Tight End University, talks with former Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're not familiar, TEU is the brainchild of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, who launched it back in 2021. The concept is simple: get the league's tight ends in one place for a few days and let them sharpen everything that matters at the position.

We're talking film sessions, on-field work, recovery, rehab — the whole toolkit. They also bring in retired greats, so the younger guys get to pick the brains of players who already wrote the blueprint. Over the last few years, it's snowballed into a can't-miss summer staple.

It's great to see Helm rubbing shoulders with the league's premium players at the position and getting coached up by the very guys who turned this camp into a must-attend event.

Why It Matters for the Titans

Helm is poised for a breakout, something I wrote about earlier this month. At 6-foot-5 with a big frame and fantastic hands, he's got the physical tools. And even in a part-time role as a rookie last season, the production was there.

Helm finished 2025 with 44 receptions for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also drew 8 targets inside the 20-yard line, per Fantasy Points — a sign he could become a focal point in the red zone under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the former New York Giants head coach.

That's the real intrigue here. After a 2025 season that saw Brian Callahan fired midseason and Mike McCoy take over on an interim basis, the Titans have hit the reset button. If Daboll's scheme can get this offense moving the ball better than it did a year ago — and lean on a weapon like Helm who's actively studying Kelce and Kittle in the offseason — Tennessee fans have a real reason to be excited.

Personally, I'll be damned if this thing doesn't look a whole lot better than what we saw last year. My only reservation: will the offensive line be the Achilles' heel again?

We'll find out soon enough.