Fantasy Football: 3 Tennessee Titans to Draft Right Now

I can't overstate how much I believe this Titans offense will improve under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in 2026. The Brian Callahan era in Nashville was a complete disaster. There was so much anticipation coming in — Callahan had worked with elite quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford — but it turned into an absolute disaster.

Callahan bit off more than he could chew as a first-time head coach, attempting to call plays while simultaneously trying to develop a young quarterback. Some Titans went on record to say some eye-opening things about the culture, and the criticism of Callahan's route concepts was loud and well-documented by many analysts.

Here's the encouraging part: once Callahan was let go and Cam Ward looked the part down the stretch, he took a step forward and looked fairly formidable — and that was with very little help around him. Now he gets a highly decorated offensive mind in Daboll. The ceiling here is legitimately exciting.

Now, as we approach the 2026 season, let's identify three players worth targeting for your fantasy teams.

Gunnar Helm

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) tries to slip past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helm is an insane value right now, especially in best ball formats. His current ADP sits around 174th according to FantasyPros, and in best ball specifically, you can grab him around 180. That price is laughable when you consider the situation.

The tight end room is his and his alone. Chig Okonkwo departed for Washington, and the Titans signed Daniel Bellinger — who has a ceiling as a TE2 at best — as a familiarity hire for Daboll and a reliable safety net in the scheme. Bellinger might be there to light a fire under the rookie more than anything else. But make no mistake, the Titans want Helm to take over in 2026.

Here's what makes Helm's cost so puzzling. According to Fantasy Points, last season, Helm ran routes on only about 37% of the team's offensive plays, but he still ranked fourth on the Titans in receiving yards with 357. The rookie also had eight targets inside the 20-yard line — tied for second-most on the team.

Helm is 6-foot-5 and roughly 240 pounds, with what might be the best hands on the roster outside of No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate. GM Mike Borgonzi has already shown a knack for finding late-round gems in his two drafts with Tennessee. Helm had a productive college career at Texas and is stepping into a full-time role in an offense that's about to get a lot better.

As a second or third tight end in best ball, he's a near-free roll with upside to score as a TE1 on certain weeks — particularly given his red zone touchdown equity. At that price, you'd be silly not to get exposure.

Nick Singleton

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) carries the ball in the red zone in the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans may have landed a steal with the 165th overall pick out of Penn State. Singleton is still managing an injury, but he has been participating in team drills per various reports. When healthy, the explosiveness is undeniable — he totaled over 3,400 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in his college career and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2022. His draft stock was suppressed purely by the injury cloud, not by a lack of talent.

Yes, the Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears — and also signed Michael Carter. But let's look at the bigger picture. Spears is in the final year of his deal and has battled injuries himself. I believe he's a legitimate trade candidate.

As much as I root for him, he's expendable. Pollard had another productive 1,000-yard season, but some of the underlying analytical data hints that he's lost a step in terms of explosiveness. Keep an eye on the Josh Jacobs situation in Green Bay and the Bucky Irving scenario in Tampa Bay — both teams that could come calling for running back help.

I'm not saying Singleton becomes this team's RB1 in 2026, but the scenarios where he becomes a significant contributor are very real. At 176th overall ADP on FantasyPros, he's a low-risk, high-reward swing. In dynasty leagues and keeper formats, the intrigue goes even further — with Pollard another year older after this season, Singleton could very well be next in line.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The elephant in the room. Tate has probably shown more in OTAs than anyone could have reasonably hoped for. If you had any doubts about taking him fourth overall, the Titans' social media team and the clips of his teammates calling him "the truth" should give you some peace of mind.

I'll be honest — I'm getting more and more confident in Borgonzi by the hour. I'm thrilled that he prioritized getting Ward and this offense some firepower. I'm also tired of the narrative that Tate "wasn't even the No. 1 receiver at Ohio State."

Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the last decade or more. Being a strong No. 2 behind an absolute generational anomaly is not a knock. Ohio State also has a track record of producing elite wide receivers that is nearly unmatched.

Tate is explosive with strong hands, and even Ward has publicly said the rookie will be able to "freelance" in Daboll's offense. That's a massive green flag. At 66th overall on FantasyPros — roughly a fifth or sixth-round pick — the price is only going up this summer.

Compared to fellow rookie Jordyn Tyson's price, who carries a similarly high ceiling but an extensive injury history, Tate offers the better floor-and-ceiling combination, at least for 2026. A conservative floor for Tate is 800+ receiving yards, and I think that is fairly safe. For Titans fans and the organization, hopefully that ends up being a very low bar.