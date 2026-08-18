Tyjae Spears Set for the Biggest Breakout in New Titans Offense This Season

Tony Pollard is firmly in position to maintain the reins of the Tennessee Titans' starting running back spot - at least, he is for this season. Pollard pushing in the opening-drive touchdown in Tennessee's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that, even on the tail of an offseason in which he commonly listed as a cut candidate.

However, with a rebuilt system on offense under the sturdy watch of Brian Daboll, few Titans returners are set to benefit from the changes like Tyjae Spears. With Daboll expected to usher in a greater focus on the passing game to suit Cam Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Carnell Tate, Spears' role as Pollard's backup has the chance to greatly expand.

Because, as keen Titans fans are surely aware, Spears' use in the passing game has outlined his tenure in Tennessee up to this point. Last season, Spears finished with just 19 fewer receiving yards than rushing yards - 283 to 264.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) rushes the ball while pursued by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45), safety Ashtyn Davis (29), and safety Marques Sigle (36) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spears has ample ability on the ground. He was the Titans' most efficient back against the 49ers, posting 35 yards on just four rushing attempts. Spears also punched in a score on the ground in Tennessee's most recent team practice following that preseason duel.

But heading into year four, the passing game is where Spears shines the most, and the Titans have never been more suited to feed him there.

Tyjae Spears is in The Best Possible Scenario in Tennessee

Spears, who has a relatively long history of injury issues, is also finally entering a season at full health. After being limited out of the gate last year with an ankle sprain (as well as dealing with some soreness in this year's training camp), the backup back appears ready to contribute from week one.

He still made a fair impact after returning in October last season, but in the midst of a staff turnover in Tennessee whilst Ward was trying to find his footing as a rookie, the circumstances left little room for Spears to break through.

Now, with Pollard entering the final year of his contract and, again, the recent personnel changes suiting Spears' style of play, this is shaping up to be by far his most beneficial season yet. Titans fans have already seen shades of his improvement in Tennessee's early appearances so far.

Today, all three of Tony Pollard, Nick Singleton, and Kalel Mullings missed practice. The health of that trio is worth keeping an eye on ahead of game two for Tennessee. As the preseason goes on and Titans starters see their minutes increase ahead of regular season competition, Spears seems destined for a greater role and increased production, both.