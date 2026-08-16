Tony Pollard's Starting Spot With Titans Appears Safe — For Now

Coming into this season for the Tennessee Titans - defined by an entirely updated staff, an overhauled visual aesthetic, and a set of young stars on offense - Tony Pollard appeared to be falling out of favor. The former Cowboys back has settled into a comfortable role as the Titans' RB1 over the last two seasons, but just how long can he manage to keep it that way?

Pollard still looked the part in Tennessee's preseason opener on the road in San Francisco. After the Titans offense came out swinging on the first drive, Pollard topped off the team's march with a sharp cut inside for a red zone score.

At age 29, the veteran rusher still looks relatively sharp. He's also eclipsed 1,000 yards in four straight seasons; the numbers are still there, no doubt. But alongside those numbers are signs that Tennessee is closer than ever to moving on from him in a primary role.

Tony Pollard caps off a 96-yard drive with a TD



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Tennessee Moving on From Pollard Soon is Inevitable

Just look at the Titans' draft class. Tennessee took RB Nick Singleton in the fifth round, proving some sort of desire to add strength to that unit. Singleton alone has the potential to rise fast in the rotation, but above him sits a guy who has long waited on his starting shot.

Tyjae Spears, entering his fourth season with the Titans, has been biding time and fighting injuries in Nashville for a few years now. Most recently, a high ankle sprain last preseason held Spears out of the rotation until October.

But after stacking up 35 yards on just four attempts against the 49ers, including one 25-yard breakout, Spears looks more capable than ever. He'll be a particular threat in Tennessee's expanded passing game.

What to Expect of Pollard This Season

From the outside looking in, this season may not be all that different from Pollard. Spears should get more touches, sure, but Singleton is still working his way into the fold and is likely to be competing for complementary minutes for now.

Tennessee's rebuild simply isn't fully realized. But when Cam Ward and Carnell Tate are running the show completely on offense in a year or two (if not sooner), it's hard to imagine that Pollard continues to get the nod over the guys below him.

With it being the last season of Pollard's contract as well, it appears to be the perfect storm for a change in Tennessee's backfield. It may not be now, but playmakers like Spears and Singleton aren't in Nashville to fight for second fiddle forever.