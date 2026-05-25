Why Aamil Wagner Could Be Titans' Most Underrated UDFA Signing

The Tennessee Titans signed quite the impressive undrafted free agent class following the 2026 NFL Draft. Immediately, it seemed like the Titans may have snagged a few players with some serious upside.

Much of the attention this offseason has been given to wide receiver Tyren Montgomery and defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald. It's completely understandable to like either of those players, by the way. Montgomery was one of the most productive college receivers in the entire country in 2025, while Fitzgerald could easily find a role considering the Titans' lack of secondary depth.

However, there's one UDFA who doesn't play a flashy position, so he hasn't been talked about as much as the others have.

Aamil Wagner Could Earn a Spot on Titans' Roster

Tennessee Titans tackles Aamil Wagner (69) and Rasheed Miller (62) run through drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans didn't draft a tackle in 2026 and the only free agent additions were Austin Deculus and Ryan Hayes. Therefore, it's not a stretch to say that the Titans were probably one of the best possible landing spots for an undrafted tackle.

Wagner was signed soon after the draft and immediately caught my attention. This isn't a guy who starred for a small school or rarely played- Wagner started for multiple seasons at Notre Dame. In fact, the tackle was even a team captain in 2025 and participated in the Shrine Bowl.

Wagner's massive frame is hard not to notice. The Notre Dame product stands at 6'6" and weighs over 300 pounds. He used his big frame to overpower defenders in college and he has a strong base that held up well against some top edge rushers. Wagner graded out much better as a pass protector than a run blocker, which could make him an interesting fit in Nashville with the reloaded Titans' offense.

Of course, Wagner went undrafted for a reason. There are some things he could improve, like his footwork and habit of overextending. However, the Titans don't have great depth at the tackle spots, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Notre Dame product snag a spot.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson made the Titans as an undrafted tackle last year, so there's precedent here as well.

Other UDFAs To Watch

As mentioned above, the Titans signed a very interesting UDFA class. Of course, Wagner is one of my favorites, as are the aforementioned Montgomery and Fitzgerald. A couple more UDFAs I have my eye on are linebacker Shad Banks Jr. and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr.

The offensive line, secondary, and linebacker rooms are the areas with not-so-great depth that a UDFA or two would have the best chance of making this roster. It will be worth paying attention over the next few weeks to see if any other names jump out.