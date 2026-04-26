Titans may have landed an undrafted hidden gem in Tyren Montgomery

The 2026 NFL Draft is over and it's hard not to be excited about what the Tennessee Titans were able to do.

First, the team shocked everybody by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick. It was obvious that Cam Ward needed better weapons, and Tate could end up being the best offensive playmaker in the draft. Then, the team added super intriguing edge rusher Keldric Faulk later in the first round.

To recap all of the team's picks, check out my thoughts here. It's safe to say, though, the team did a fine job of filling the biggest holes and adding depth at problem areas. After the draft concluded, the team wasn't done, though. The Titans, and the 31 other teams, went on a mad dash to sign the best remaining players who didn't get drafted.

The Titans have signed several undrafted players so far, but the first signing to break may end up being the most consequential one- Tyren Montgomery.

Tyren Montgomery Might be a Hidden Gem

John Carroll's Tyren Montgomery, left, pulls in a first-half touchdown catch defended by Mount Union's Manny Curtis, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Ed Hall Jr. / Special to The Alliance Review / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

if you aren't familiar with Tyren Montgomery, nobody will blame you. Montgomery played for a small Division III school in Ohio called John Carroll University.

However Montgomery didn't simply "play" for John Carroll- he dominated for them. In 2025, Montgomery played in 14 games and caught 119 passes for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns. The star receiver averaged a whopping 109.1 yards per game and even added over 100 rushing yards and one rushing score.

Pro Football Focus gave Montgomery an incredible 93.1 grade for his 2025 performance. That wasn't just the best grade for any DIII receiver- it was the best grade among ALL qualified receivers in 2025. Out of 679 receivers graded by PFF, Montgomery had the best mark. He also had the most receiving yards and the third-most receiving touchdowns.

Those are incredible numbers, but was it just a product of playing against weaker competition? It certainly doesn't seem to be. Montgomery was invited to the Senior Bowl, and he not only held his own against top competition, he looked like one of the best receivers there.

Tyren Montgomery has been UNGUARDABLE through two Senior Bowl practices



Standout WR from D3 John Carroll is playing his way into top 100 consideration pic.twitter.com/5crAC0ynot — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 29, 2026

John Carroll WR Tyren Montgomery has been one of the best players on the field on Day 2.



Watch his release here… and this was two minutes after he went over the top of Chris Johnson in 1s for a TD. pic.twitter.com/d0aiVKIrZY — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2026

Montgomery will be a 25-year-old rookie, which undoubtedly hurt his draft stock. The DIII product also doesn't have the best timed speed or short-area burst, but he runs routes well and has one of the best production profiles you'll ever see from a college receiver.

Could Montgomery Make the Roster in 2026?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's take a look at the current receivers on the Titans roster:

Calvin Ridley

Carnell Tate

Wan'Dale Robinson

Elic Ayomanor

Chimere Dike

Bryce Oliver

KJ Osborn

Xavier Restrepo

Mason Kinsey

Lance McCutcheon



We can safely say that Ridley, Tate, Robinson, Ayomanor, and Dike will be on the roster. This leaves just one or two spots on the active roster.

Oliver contributes on special teams and has earned rave reviews in the past, so he's probably the favorite right now. Osborn has NFL game experience and could be a solid veteran backup. Restrepo has the Cam Ward connection, which can only help, and Kinsey just never seems to go away.

As you can see, it won't be easy for Montgomery to make the team. However, it won't be impossible either. With a strong camp showing, Montgomery could force his way onto the roster, especially if he adds value on special teams.

There are a lot of receivers in the room right now, but none near the bottom are special, per se. There is definitely room for a hidden gem like Montgomery to carve out a role.