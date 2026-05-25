Titans’ Biggest Win and Biggest Mistake of 2026 Offseason

It's already Memorial Day, which means training camp is coming soon and then, finally, the 2026 season. This is probably the most excited that fans of the Tennessee Titans have been in several years, and for good reason.

Quarterback Cam Ward, in my opinion, already looked like a star as a rookie. Now, the passer has even more help and should be set for a big leap in 2026. The defense looks ferocious as well after John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, and others were added.

There were several moves made to address both sides of the ball, but what's the best thing the Titans did and the biggest mistake they made? Today, let's find out.

Biggest Win: Drafting Carnell Tate at No. 4

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think many people, myself included, kind of underestimated how big of a need wide receiver was for the Titans heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Don't get me wrong, I don't think anybody thought the Titans' receiver room was elite, but almost no mock draft had the Titans taking a wide receiver in the first round.

But after the Titans selected Carnell Tate with the No. 4 pick, it's much easier to see why the team felt like receiver was still a big need. In my opinion, the Tate pick proved that Cam Ward's development is the main priority, as it should be. Ward needs a true No. 1, not a bunch of No. 2 or No. 3s.

No disrespect to Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson, but neither guy should be a top option. Tate, on the other hand, gives the team something to build around on offense. It's a chance for the franchise to make up for the A.J. Brown disaster and give Ward a reliable running mate for (hopefully) the next decade.

Taking an edge rusher or linebacker at No. 4 probably would have been fine in the long run. The thing is, it doesn't matter how good your defense is if your quarterback doesn't have the necessary tools. The Tate pick showed that the Titans are all in on Ward and that the days of mediocre pass-catching talent are over.

Biggest Mistake: Not Fortifying Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans did some shuffling along the offensive line this offseason. Former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry was released, and right guard Kevin Zeitler was not re-signed. Neither of those moves is a huge mistake per se, but it's what the team did, or didn't do, that might be the mistake.

Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson were brought in at center and right guard respectively. Schlottmann has just 18 starts over his seven-year career, and Volson is coming off a season-ending injury. Neither of those players has ever been above-average either, so it's not like the Titans added plug-and-play starters.

In the draft, the team did add Fernando Mendoza and Pat Coogan, but they're both going to be late-round rookies. So, basically, the Titans can start an inconsistent veteran or an unproven, late-round rookie. I mentioned drafting Carnell Tate as the biggest win because it helps Cam Ward. That's why I think not adequately addressing the interior offensive line is a mistake, because it could easily negatively affect Ward.

It won't matter how much help Ward has if his line doesn't block. The quarterback was a master at escaping pressure as a rookie, and he may have to do that again in 2027.