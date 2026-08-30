Xavier Restrepo Just Made the Perfect Final Argument for Titans Roster Spot vs. Bears

The Tennessee Titans' final preseason game in Robert Saleh's first offseason was all about the "maybes." Sitting the majority of his starters from kickoff for the first time in three games last night, Saleh essentially opened the floor for guys on the roster's edge to make one last splash against the Chicago Bears.

Going into the contest, second-year WR Xavier Restrepo was among the most notable names knocking on the door. After a slow rookie season buying time on the practice squad, Restrepo entered camp this summer with a chip on his shoulder in search of a more serious role.

Tennessee's roster has shaken out in a way that unveiled an opening at the bottom of the wide-receiver latter. I've written extensively in the lead-up to roster cuts tomorrow about that opening coming down to one of Restrepo and Bryce Oliver.

Restrepo had already been pulling away in the preseason according to his in-game play, but tonight, it almost seems like he sealed the deal.

Xavier Restrepo May Have Sealed the Deal on His Roster Spot

Primarily catching balls from Will Levis, Restrepo led the Titans in receiving with four catches on six targets for a hefty 71 yards. One specific pass from Levis that resulted in a 21-yard gain even caught the NFL's attention on social media.

It was just exactly the type of performance you expect to see from a player giving everything he has to make the team. Oliver, on the other hand, didn't see the field on offense.

Is that because starters or more secure players didn't play? Not exactly, considering Carnell Tate got minutes, among others. Whatever the reason is that Oliver didn't see playing time, this marks the third preseason game in a row that Restrepo has seen more action and left a greater mark.

After a while, you just have to take a situation for what it is. Unless Oliver is kept on for his experience on special teams, this is Restrepo's job to lose.

Bryce Oliver's Only Real Case is on Special Teams

Again, Oliver's usage as a gunner could be the kicker that earns him the spot anyway. Tennessee's special teams coordinator, John Fassel, said just last week that Oliver remains in the mix for the Titans at that position.

If that unit ends up deciding they need Oliver, the discussion ends there. But again, it's impossible to ignore the strides Restrepo has made this preseason, and he's done so in an effort to win this bid.

Either way, we'll know for sure what the Titans staff decides by tomorrow night. We can bicker online about the conclusion when it comes.