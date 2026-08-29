Four Titans to Watch Closely in Final Game vs. Bears Before Roster Cuts

We've made it to the end of the Tennessee Titans' preseason. Tomorrow, Robert Saleh's inaugural roster faces off against the Chicago Bears at home to try and go 3-0 this month, solidifying a solid, if not bumpy preseason run. Beyond that, however, roster cuts take place the next day.

That makes Saturday's came crucially important for a handful of Titans players. A select few guys will be playing for their roster spots, alongside others fighting for positions or starting spots.

Based on our own 53-man roster projection, as well as yesterday's joint practice with Chicago, here are the four players we think fans should be keeping an especially close eye on tomorrow night.

Bryce OIiver (WR)

Oliver is a player we've had waning out of roster relevance due to the steady rise of second-year receiver Xavier Restrepo. With these two seemingly the only two remaining in contention for the Titans' WR6 spot, Restrepo outpacing Oliver gives him the advantage on the surface.

In yesterday's practice, Restrepo hauled in a one-handed catch and got reps with the first team. Oliver notably dropped two balls early on his way to a quiet day.

That makes tomorrow's contest a massive deal for Oliver. Titans fans should keep tabs on the WR as he looks to make one final argument for his spot on this team.

Erick Hallett II (S)

Erick Hallett II, like Oliver, is someone we had missing the roster in our most recent iteration. The third-year safety immediately went out and made us regret that.

Tennessee Titans safety Erick Hallett II (41) and defensive back Joshua Williams (25) finish warmups during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hallett picked off Bears QB Tyson Bagent in the last joint practice of the summer, becoming only one of three Titans to do so on the day. With the secondary at their worst earlier this offseason, Hallett looked like a young piece on the chopping block in a unit with bigger fish to fry.

Now that the likes of Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott have begun to settle in, Hallett's steady production is more like a pleasant surprise. Another disruptive showing tomorrow night would go a long way for his potential roster spot.

Will Levis (QB)

Levis is really only worth mentioning here because of the state of his position. Once Mitch Trubisky's bicep injury came back as a close call, and nothing more, Levis effectively lost his chance at QB2. He's not even been bad toward the end of training camp; neither has Trubisky, however.

Tomorrow night could very well be Levis' last game for the Titans. The stakes remain high due to that decision technically not having been made yet and, who know, maybe he'll show out and the Tennessee brass will surprise us.

For right now, we can expect that everything is on the line for the Titans' current QB3.

Austin Deculus (OT)

Deculus joined the Titans back in March as a reserve offensive tackle. His work this summer has led many to see Deculus as a bubble player on the roster - we had him falling out of contention as of this week.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tackle Austin Deculus (76) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His work at right tackle in camp has been exclusively with the second unit already, and it seems more likely that Tennessee would keep Cordell Volson on as insurance for rookie RG Fernando Carmona than Deculus at, say, swing tackle.

Deculus' stock fell in the Titans' most recent preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He's close enough to the edge that Saturday's battle with the Bears could be his last chance to raise it.