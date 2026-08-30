3 Major Takeaways From Titans' Preseason Loss to Bears With Roster Cuts Coming

The Tennessee Titans just wrapped up their preseason with a 24-15 home loss to the Chicago Bears, bringing their final record to 2-1 in a game without most of the starting unit. Saturday's duel was all about the backups, and more specifically, roster cuts.

We'll find out tomorrow night at 5 p.m. CT exactly who made it and who didn't, although we don't have to wait until then to get a decent idea based on tonight's game.

Three developments stood out in the contest related to roster cuts. Here are the noteworthy takeaways Titans fans should keep in mind ahead of the roster announcement Sunday night.

Xavier Restrepo Earned His Roster Spot

Xavier Restrepo and Bryce Oliver have both been cited as tight contenders for the WR6 spot in Tennessee, with each making an impact at one point or another throughout camp. However, after inching ahead of Oliver in recent weeks, Restrepo looks to have finalized his case tonight.

Oliver not playing could be taken as a sign of his safety, given how few Titans starters played against Chicago. All the same, with Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike all getting run, that argument doesn't work in his favor.

Restrepo led Tennessee's receiving room, hauling in four receptions on six targets for 71 yards. That includes a 21-yard long ball from Will Levis that put an exclamation point on Restrepo's campaign. For Levis, though, things don't seem so chipper.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs against Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis is Almost Surely Out

Levis getting almost all of the Titans' clock under center is oddly the worst possible sign for his case on the roster. With both Cam Ward and Mitch Trubisky sitting out, Tennessee's two designated openings under center clearly aren't in question.

That might have been true when Tennessee signed Trubisky in spring. Levis still had all summer to build a strong argument for his spot after he returned from shoulder surgery in May, but the cards were simply stacked against him all along.

Levis throwing 14/22 for 143 yards and no turnovers in Saturday's defeat is at least a fine enough audition for other teams in search of a backup. He may find a home somewhere in the league, although it almost surely won't be in Nashville.

James Williams is Safe on Defense

We had James Williams listed as a surprise cut candidate back in July, but after a strong training camp that culiminated in a great outing vs. Chicago, the LB appears to be officially safe in Tennessee's crowded position group.

While the Titans failed to force a turnover on the night, Williams was credited with the team's lone close call when he punched the ball out of Maurice Alexander's hands, forcing a fumble that the Bears would then recover. He also snuck into the backfield for a TFL early in the contest.

There may be many shifting pieces on the edges of Robert Saleh's defense, but after tonight more than ever, Williams is not one of them.