Robert Saleh Hires Ex-Jaguars Coach Gus Bradley to Be Titans Defensive Coordinator
In this story:
Robert Saleh has officially found his new defensive coordinator in Tennessee as the Titans hired Gus Bradley to fill the role, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday.
Bradley was the head coach of the Jaguars from 2013 to ’16. Before that role, he was the Seahawks defensive coordinator for four seasons. After his Jacksonville tenure, Bradley worked as the DC for the Chargers, Raiders and Colts. During the 2025 season, he served as an assistant coach to Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers where he worked with Saleh, who was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.
The Titans already hired former Giants coach Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator last week. Saleh’s new coaching staff is coming together.
Bradley was also considered for the Cardinals defensive coordinator role to work under the newly hired Mike LaFleur. Additionally, Bradley was expected to be considered to replace Saleh in San Francisco, but the 49ers hired ex-Falcons coach Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator over the weekend. In the end, he landed with Saleh in Tennessee.
