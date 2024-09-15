SI

Tom Brady and Dean Blandino Wasted No Time Showing Off Fist Bump Chemistry in Week 2

Stephen Douglas

Dean Blandino and Tom Brady nailed the fist bump in Week 2.
Tom Brady was back on the call for Fox in Week 2, working another Dallas Cowboys game with Kevin Burkhardt. Rules expert Dean Blandino was there with them as the rules expert, replacing Mike Pereira on the broadcast after a very public hiccup in Week 1 when he left the GOAT hanging on a fist bump.

Unlike Pereira, Blandino was locked in, made eye contact, and went knuckle to knuckle with the rookie broadcaster. And sometimes that's what you've got to do when you've got three bros hanging out, watching football in nice shirts and ties as dudes do.

Burkhardt and Brady then joked about how Pereira may have held a grudge against Brady from his playing days. "It's like he had a beef from years prior on the field."

Brady responded by saying he was gentle and kind to referees, just like they were to him.

