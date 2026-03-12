Tony Dungy Makes First Comments After Drop from NBC, 'Football Night in America'

In his first comments since reports initially surfaced back in February, longtime broadcaster Tony Dungy has confirmed his exit from NBC's Football Night in America.

"I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead," Dungy wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.



"It’s disappointing news, but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison, who has become a tremendous friend.



"God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me—whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach."

Soon after Dungy's missive went live, fellow NFL broadcasters/reporters chimed in with heaps of praise for the 70-year-old broadcaster.

You’ll be missed Coach. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. 👍🏈🎧🎙️ https://t.co/7MOXCoDFhU — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) March 12, 2026

You will be missed, Tony. But you remain one of the most respected people in the game. https://t.co/3j4rEqZZts — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) March 12, 2026

Coach, it is an honor to call you my friend. You are a Hall of Fame person on every level. Whatever is in store for you in the days to come, I know you will bring your greatness. Sending you love. https://t.co/meCqiTw9eg — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) March 12, 2026

Back in February, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that NBC is looking to "revamp" its Sunday Night Football coverage heading into the 2026 season—an overhaul that would likely involve ditching Dungy behind the desk. At the time, sources told Marchand that no final decisions had been made and that Dungy, who has been with the network since 2009, had not been "fully informed" of the move (i.e., no final decisions had yet been made).

The ex-NFL coach’s comments on Thursday now serve as official confirmation.

Per Marchand, nixing Dungy is just one of the first changes for what could be a "new-look" FNIA program, which may involve taking the show fully on the road and/or further slimming down the cast. That said, if the network ends up interested in looking for a replacement, Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick previously floated Larry Fitzgerald, Peter Carroll and Derek Carr as possible options.

