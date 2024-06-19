Travis Kelce Doesn't Care About Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Typo
The Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVIII rings last week, a dazzling ring that includes 529 diamonds and 38 rubies.
While the players and fans were in awe of how beautiful and detail-oriented the rings were, some people couldn't help but point out a small typo on the ring. The inside of the ring that opens up includes all the opponents and scores for the playoff games the Chiefs played leading up to the Super Bowl. One thing that stood out was the Miami Dolphins being listed as the seventh seed when they were the sixth seed.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn't care less about this typo, though. To him, it's something extremely small in the grand scheme of things.
“I don’t give a s---," Kelce said on this week's New Heights podcast. "No, I like it that we didn’t give a f--- about what seed Miami was. ... Who cares? They could have done no seeds on the side of them and I would’ve been fine.”
Kelce went on to explain how he likes how detailed this ring was and how it makes the ring more unique, despite this small typo.