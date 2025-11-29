Travis Kelce Was So Fired Up by Shedeur Sanders’s Browns Debut: ‘Talk Your S---‘
Jason and Travis Kelce obviously pull for their Eagles and Chiefs, respectively, before any other franchise, but the brothers still keep their hometown of Cleveland close to their hearts, and have a soft spot for the Browns.
And for Travis, at least, it may be even more than a soft spot given his reaction to Shedeur Sanders’s first career start, in which he led Cleveland to a 24–10 win over the Raiders.
The Kelce brothers discussed Sanders’s debut on the latest edition of their New Heights podcast, and Travis, who has been pulling for Sanders to get his shot since before the start of the season, was absolutely fired up to see a Browns rookie quarterback debut with a victory, something that hadn’t happened in decades. He certainly doesn’t mind Sanders’s famous confidence.
“Talk your s--- Shedeur, let’s f---ing go!” the younger Kelce brother said. “My dog goes in, gets his first start, gets his first dub. Let’s f---ing go, man. The 45th starting QB for the Browns since 1994, first Browns QB to win his first official start since 1995. Cleveland’s been waiting for this. We’ve been waiting for this.”
Jason Kelce was a bit more measured in his reaction, acknowledging that Sanders didn’t light up the world, but compared to the quarterback play that Cleveland had been getting from his fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, it was a step forward and breathed some life into an offense that desperately needed it.
“In one game, Shedeur showed them more than they had seen, really, in any of the games with Gabriel,” he said. “And that’s not a shot at Gabriel, it’s just the reality of it. They had, at least, a big play. It wasn’t like he was out of this world, he was like 11-for-20 or something like that. He didn’t have amazing stats, but he made some big plays and for a first start, won them the game and had some pretty good success. So now we get to see it again.”
Shedeur Sanders’s stats, highlights from his first career NFL game
Sanders was 11-for-20 for 209 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in a comfortable win vs. the Raiders. As Jason Kelce said, he didn’t exactly light the world on fire, but he made some big plays and showed some potential.
On his most impressive play of the day, Las Vegas brought some heat on Sanders, a situation that he struggled in during his last appearance. Instead of burying himself too far behind the line of scrimmage and taking a bad sack, Sanders rolled right and delivered a dime down the field to Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard gain.
His biggest play, though, was far more about the effort of running back Dylan Sampson and the blockers on the outside. It all counts the same in the box score.
A week earlier, Sanders stepped in for the injured Gabriel, but failed to protect a lead against the Ravens. He struggled mightily, completing just 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards with an interception, while adding 16 yards on the ground. It was a rough performance, but one that he entered cold, without practice time with the starters.
Sanders will get his second start against the 49ers on Sunday, a much more significant challenge than the Raiders offered.