Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Had Too Much Fun Talking About Their Barbie ‘Ken’ Dolls
The Kelces are back to their silly shenanigans on the latest episode of New Heights.
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have stayed fairly quiet this NFL offseason with the topics of their popular podcast usually veering into other sports. Lately, NBA narratives have been all the craze, and the well-known Cleveland Cavaliers fans brought up the recent historic news that LeBron James received his very own Barbie "Ken" doll.
James is the first doll announced for the "Kenbassador" series from Mattel, which led Travis and Jason to engage in a funny hypothetical discussion on what their "Ken" dolls might look like.
"Next up, the Travis Kelce 'Ken' Barbie," Jason said.
"I don't think people desire that," Travis replied.
"Oh, you're f---ing out of your mind if you think people don't desire that," Jason said. "What is the Travis Kelce 'Ken' doll attire?"
"A nice little two-piece," Travis said, elaborating when Jason seemed confused about the fashion terminology.
That's when Jason started to ask the real questions.
"Are you smooth?" Jason asked. "Are you Kenified fully, or are we going detachable p-...?"
Never change, Jason.