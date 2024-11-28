Travis Kelce Shares Andy Reid’s Funny Advice to Chiefs on Thanksgiving Feasts
When noted hamburger enthusiast Andy Reid says you have to eat less, you eat less.
The Kansas City Chiefs coach apparently gave his team a few words of dietary caution heading into Thanksgiving, with the Chiefs set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday. Thanksgiving for an average American household typically features sumptuous feasts and decadent spreads with mashed potatoes, turkey, pie and more—and even bigger servings for a household full of hungry NFL players.
In anticipation for the holiday, Chiefs star Travis Kelce discussed on the latest episode of New Heights whether playing the day after Thanksgiving ruins how much he can eat.
He included a funny line of advice from his coach on curbing appetites:
“You just save everything for after Thanksgiving. Leftovers for days, baby,” Travis told his brother Jason (at the 24:10 mark in the video). “This was Andy’s reminder: ‘Make sure you guys give more push-aways than pull-ins.’ He always says that at this point in the year, once the holidays start up everyone knows it’s like, ‘Ah, s---, there’s about to be some good food laying around the house, man.’ F---, man, you gotta push that away, don’t need it right now. Don’t need it right now.”
The Chiefs (10-1) will hope to find more success against the Raiders on Friday than they did last year on Christmas, when they lost 20-14 to their divisional rivals. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Arrowhead. Afterward, they can look forward to a healthy helping of Turkey Day leftovers and maybe even a homemade pop-tart or two.