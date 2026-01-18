Tre’Davious White Had Visceral Reaction to Costly Late Penalty Against Broncos

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has spent eight of his nine seasons with the Bills, absorbing all the hope and heartache that comes with life in Upstate New York.

On Saturday, that duality came out during a sequence that decided Buffalo’s 33–30 overtime loss to the Broncos in an AFC divisional-round game. With 5:24 left in overtime, White interfered with a deep pass attempt from quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Marvin Mims. The call, vigorously protested by the Bills, cost Buffalo 30 yards.

On the next play, White continued to scream at an official and tossed his helmet—which earned Denver six free yards.

Tre White did not appear to like the call that went against him pic.twitter.com/bWicBgGpSO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2026

The Broncos parlayed that penalty—the last of three by the Bills on Denver’s final drive—into a 23-yard field goal by kicker Will Lutz that sent Denver to the AFC championship game.

Buffalo, as any fan of Bills football or ‘90s film knows, has not won any title since shutting out the Chargers 23–0 in the 1965 American Football League title game.

