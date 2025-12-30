SI

Cowboys Release Former All-Pro Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Diggs had underwhelmed in his eight games this season.

Mike McDaniel

The Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer. He will hit league waivers and will become an unrestricted free agent if unclaimed.

If a team were to claim Diggs off waivers, he would be owed $472,000 base salary for Week 18, in addition to $58,823 if he were to be active this week. There is no guaranteed money on Diggs's contract beyond the 2025 season, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The 27-year-old has played in eight games this season, including six starts, after missing the first half of the season due to recovery from a torn ACL that occurred late in 2024. Diggs has also missed time in the late stages of the season after he suffered a concussion due to an at-home accident where a TV mount fell on his head.

In eight games this season, Diggs has recorded 25 combined tackles. The two-time Pro Bowler has not enjoyed the success in recent years that was present in 2021, when he tabbed a league-high 11 interceptions while being named First-Team All-Pro.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

