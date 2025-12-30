Cowboys Release Former All-Pro Cornerback Trevon Diggs
The Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs, according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer. He will hit league waivers and will become an unrestricted free agent if unclaimed.
If a team were to claim Diggs off waivers, he would be owed $472,000 base salary for Week 18, in addition to $58,823 if he were to be active this week. There is no guaranteed money on Diggs's contract beyond the 2025 season, per ESPN's Field Yates.
The 27-year-old has played in eight games this season, including six starts, after missing the first half of the season due to recovery from a torn ACL that occurred late in 2024. Diggs has also missed time in the late stages of the season after he suffered a concussion due to an at-home accident where a TV mount fell on his head.
In eight games this season, Diggs has recorded 25 combined tackles. The two-time Pro Bowler has not enjoyed the success in recent years that was present in 2021, when he tabbed a league-high 11 interceptions while being named First-Team All-Pro.