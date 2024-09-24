Trevor Lawerence’s Weird Move In Pocket vs. Bills Had Fans Thinking He's 'Broken'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had their nightmare start to the season continue Monday night when they were blown out on the road by the Buffalo Bills, 47-10. Lawrence threw one touchdown and an interception before being replaced by Mac Jones, who quickly made in an ugly mistake of his own, in the fourth quarter.
Lawrence was thought to be a sure-fire hit when the Jaguars selected him with the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft but he has only won a single playoff game so far and he has now lost his last eight starts dating back to last season. This year he has just two touchdown passes through three games and has only thrown for over 200 yards once.
One moment from Monday's loss had fans wondering if Lawrence is broken. In case you missed it, he was seen spinning away from his own teammate while under pressure in the pocket. He was then taken down for a sack.
Check this out:
Lawrence has been sacked 11 times through three games this season, so you'd understand if he was a little sensitive in the pocket. But that was still pretty wild to see.
Fans torched Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor, and the Jaguars over that move: