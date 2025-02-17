Trevor Lawrence Gives Honest Take on Recent Steelers Trade Speculation
Early into the NFL offseason, there had been some speculation that the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to poach Trevor Lawrence from the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to upgrade their quarterbacks room.
That speculation was ultimately written off as nothing more than a baseless rumor, though that didn't prevent the topic from coming up during Lawrence's appearance on Up & Adams. Host Kay Adams asked Lawrence if he'd heard the noise about a potential move to Pittsburgh, and Lawrence acknowledged that he had before definitively declaring that he's not leaving Jacksonville.
"... I have a no-trade clause in my contract. I would know about it if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen. I would have to be on board with it, which I'm not. I'm happy here in Jacksonville. We want to win a Super Bowl here and I think we can do that, and I don't want to leave Jacksonville. I'm happy here, obviously. Not going to Pittsburgh," Lawrence told Adams.
Lawrence is signed with the Jaguars through the 2030 season, having penned a five-year, $275 million extension with the team before the start of the 2024 campaign. As he noted, the contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning he'd have to have given the green light to the Jaguars to deal him to the Steelers, something he has no intention of doing.
Jacksonville is currently operating without a general manager after the team parted ways with Trent Baalke. Because the role remains vacant, Lawrence said his agent reached out to ESPN's Adam Schefter to discover if there was any truth behind the trade speculation. Lawrence said that the Jaguars new head coach, Liam Coen, texted him to make clear the noise was nothing more than rumors.
Jags fans can rest easy knowing their franchise quarterback is sticking around for the long haul, and any indication that he may be headed to Pittsburgh is purely speculatory.