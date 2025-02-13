Report: Steelers Calling Jaguars for Trevor Lawrence
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are asking about a possible trade for former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence. According to Ryan Burr of the Big Ten Network, the team has inquired about a trade for the QB, and the source comes straight from the Jaguars.
Lawrence, 25, was the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Looked at as the next great quarterback, the Clemson product came into the NFL with plenty of hype. Unfortunately, due to a few coaching changes and a slight lack in production, there are still question marks about how high his potential is.
In four NFL season, Lawrence has thrown for 13,815 yards, 69 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. His rookie season, he threw a league-high 17 INTs.
In 2025, Lawrence is set to take on a $17 million cap hit, but signed a five-year, $275 million contract that will raise his cap hit to $78.5 million in 2029. The deal's largest hit before that is in 2028 at $47 million, and his deal has an out that offseason with zero dead cap.
A trade for Lawrence would be a blockbuster, and will likely include at least a first-round pick. But with Pittsburgh ready to solve their QB issue, the former first-overall selection has a ton of upside and could the the cornerstone peice the Steelers are looking for.
