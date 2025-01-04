Trey Lance Expected to Receive Big Opportunity in Cowboys vs. Commanders
The 7–9 Dallas Cowboys, already eliminated from playoff contention, don't have much to play for in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. But for one player on the Cowboys' roster, it could mean everything.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that quarterback Trey Lance is expected to see "significant" run under center in the regular-season finale.
"I'm told expect Trey Lance, their third-string quarterback for most of the season, to get some real reps, to get significant reps in this game," Rapoport said. "Cooper Rush may still start, but Trey Lance is expected to get some reps. For Cowboys fans, there's a lot they can learn from this game, including what is Trey Lance actually like when he plays? It sounds like we may find out."
Lance, the No. 3 pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft, is still waiting for his first extended opportunity for playing time in the NFL. He earned the starting role over Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco out of training camp in 2022 but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. By the time he was healthy, Brock Purdy had taken over the full-time starting role and was crowned the franchise quarterback.
The 49ers flipped Lance to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick before the 2023 season. He has appeared in three games for Dallas this season, playing a total of 20 snaps and throwing for 22 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 5-of-7 passing.
Over his career, Lance has started four games and has thrown for 819 yards, five touchdowns and four picks—adding up to an 80.0 passer rating.
Lance is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in March. If he plays well Sunday, he might earn a chance to go compete for a starting role in 2025.