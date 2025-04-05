Trey McBride Shares Honest Reaction to Becoming the Highest-Paid Tight End in NFL History
Trey McBride became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history on Thursday when he signed a four-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals worth $76 million. This makes his annual value around $19 million.
McBride is obviously very excited to have signed this historic contract extension, but he understands the weight that title holds now.
"No pressure at all," McBride told reporters on Friday. "I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don't expect any pressure now. I'm just gonna continue to do what I've done. Continue to put the work in and everything really does take care of itself. You just do the right thing, work hard and everything will take care of itself."
The 25-year-old is definitely grateful for this "honor," too.
"To be the highest-paid tight end from Fort Morgan [Colo.], I mean, gosh, it's just the biggest honor," McBride said. "It's so cool, it's very special. If you would've told me I would've been the highest paid, I would've never believed you. Just comes with so much hard work, so much grit, all the above. It's finally paid off. But more importantly, I'm excited to keep working, to keep grinding and continue to build on that."
McBride surpassed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's annual value of $17.25 million and surpassed the overall value of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle at $75 million.
McBride is coming off a career-best year, in which he caught 111 passes for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have plenty of opportunity to keep raising those numbers in future seasons with the Cardinals now, too.