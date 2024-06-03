Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith Share Emotional Tributes to Larry Allen After His Death
A sad day for the Dallas Cowboys.
In this story:
The football world was hit with some very sad news on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys announced that Hall of Famer Larry Allen had died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 52.
The eleven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman played for the Cowboys from 1994–2005 and won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 1996 when the Cowboys beat the Steelers.
Former teammates Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith shared emotional tributes to Allen shortly after his death.
Smith, while crying on his back porch, said of Allen: "The one thing about Larry Allen that I know - he had a big heart and he lived life to the fullest. A man of very few words, but on the football field he was a beast and will be sorely missed."
Here's that video:
Aikman posted this on X:
Published