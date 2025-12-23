Troy Aikman Couldn't Help But Laugh Watching Philip Rivers Escape the Pocket
Philip Rivers has re-taken the football world by storm in his return to the NFL. The Colts’ quarterback is 44 years old, and has looked solid since re-joining the organization, despite not playing for the last five years.
There are some moments, however, where Rivers’s age shows itself. One example of that could be seen during Monday’s game against the 49ers, when Rivers was forced to scramble out of the pocket before making a play.
ESPN’s Troy Aikman couldn’t help but let out a chuckle after the chaotic play, having a good laugh over Rivers’s pocket navigation.
“I just know how––it made me hurt watching him try to get out of that pocket. I mean, he never was really known for... he’s checking his rear-view mirror to make sure nobody’s tailgating him,” Aikman said while laughing.
It may not have been the smoothest rollout from Rivers, but it was enough to enable him to complete a pass to Michael Pittman, even if Indianapolis wasn’t able to pick up the first down. At 44, Rivers wasn’t signed for his mobility.
He enjoyed a terrific first half, throwing for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns, keeping Indianapolis within striking distance of the 49ers, who also got off to a hot start on Monday night.