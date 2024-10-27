Two Veteran Wide Receivers Are Expected to Garner Substantial Trade Interest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk are both expected to garner significant interest on the trade market, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After the Los Angeles Rams quieted the notion that veteran Cooper Kupp would be moved ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline, Johnson and Kirk are the top two receivers who could be traded. According to Schefter, it wouldn't be a surprise to see at least one, and "quite possibly both" get traded.
The Panthers are seeking a mid-round draft pick in exchange for Johnson. As for Kirk, Schefter noted that a loss for the Jaguars on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers would make it more likely for them to listen on offers for the veteran Kirk.
Johnson has caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three scores this season for Carolina, while Kirk has tallied 25 receptions for 320 touchdowns and one score for Jacksonville.