Tyler, the Creator Unveils Collaborations With Seven NFL Teams on Merchandise
Tyler, the Creator is now Tyler, the NFL Team Collaborator.
The rap icon's Golf Wang fashion brand is undertaking a collaboration with seven NFL teams on merchandise, it announced Thursday. The company unveiled a collection of pieces modeled by a who's who of multimedia stars—among them rappers Rick Ross and Schoolboy Q, NFL stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua, and YouTuber Mark Phillips.
The seven teams involved in the collaboration include the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Clicking on the models on the brand's website sends shoppers to a page apparently patterned after the ubiquitous catalogs that hawked sports merchandise in the 1990s.
Per Golf Wang, the pieces will go on sale on 11 a.m. ET Saturday.
Tyler, the Creator is a five-time Grammy nominee and two-time Grammy winner, for Best Rap Album in 2020 (for IGOR) and 2022 (for Call Me If You Get Lost). His eighth album, Chromakopia, came out on Oct. 28.