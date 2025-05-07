SI

Tyreek Hill Undergoes Wrist Surgery, His Second of the Offseason

It was the "plan all along" for Hill to undergo this second wrist surgery.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill stands on the field. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Tyreek Hill underwent his second offseason wrist surgery this week, the Miami Dolphins receiver revealed on his Snapchat story. The reasoning for the second surgery was to remove the screws placed in his left wrist that were put there in February during his first surgery, which was done to repair ligament damage in his left wrist.

The second surgery doesn't come as a surprise to people close to the situation as it was the "plan all along," ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel shared back in February that the plan was for Hill to not catch any footballs during the summer and stick to just conditioning as he recovers from the two surgeries.

Hill originally suffered the wrist injury last offseason in August. He was told at the time that it would require season-ending surgery, but he opted to play with the injury and wait to undergo the surgery.

In turn, Hill produced his lowest stats through a full season since his rookie year. He caught just 81 passes for 959 yards with six touchdowns. It was the first time he failed to record more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2019.

