United Airlines Apologizes After Terrell Davis Removed From Flight in Handcuffs
Three days after Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis said he was removed from a United Airlines flight and placed in handcuffs over a misunderstanding, the airline is apologizing for its actions.
“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis’s team to apologize,” the airline said via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter.”
An upset Davis described his ordeal in a detailed Instagram post Monday, outlining how he tapped a flight attendant's arm to ask for a cup of ice—only for law enforcement agents to remove and handcuff him when his flight from Denver landed in California.
"We as a family are having to have hard conversations with each other about what transpired and answer the many questions that my children have," Davis wrote.
Davis, 51, made three All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001.