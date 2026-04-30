Albert Breer Asks if Giants Are Most Improved? Chris Jones’ Future in KC, Cardinals QB Dilemma

All right.

Welcome in the Breer report for April 30th, the final day of April 2026.

That means the draft is now in the rearview mirror and we are looking forward to OTAs and minicamps, but there is still a lot to get to involving the draft and everything that goes into it.

And you guys still have questions on that.

We have more answers to more of your questions.

On the MMQB.

com with the print mailbag, more answers, more detailed answers to more of your questions there, but as we always do, we'll get to three of your questions right here, right now.

The first question is coming from Nate, that's at ND_1990, I think maybe a 1990 alum at Notre Dame.

He asks, including coaching hires, free agents in the draft, what team is most improved in your opinion?

And it'd be hard for me to look at this.

And say it isn't the Giants.

And they hire a guy who is one of the top 10, if not one of the top 5, coaches in the industry, and John Harbaugh, they bring him in.

They're gonna have the natural improvement of having Jackson Dart in his 2nd year.

They're gonna give Malik Neighbors back off.

The ACL.

They got the guys they wanted to get in free agency, you know, Isaiah likely is a good example.

Um, Jordan Stout is a punter.

Um, they brought guys over from, from, from Baltimore to, to help them set the tone there, you know, and then I think draft-wise, it's pretty clear what they were doing.

I thought that they got the two biggest badasses in the draft, and that's the simplest way for me to explain what they did in the first round at 5 and at 10, and bringing in Arvel Reese and Francis Mauino, maybe the two most physical players in the entire draft class.

Arvel Reese should add aggression and attitude to their defense.

As an off-ball linebacker and as somebody who can move down and play on the line in the nickel, I think when you look at the totality of it right now and what they're gonna be able to roll out there in passing situations with Brian Burns, who was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last year, with Abdul Carter going into his 2nd year.

Now with Arvel Reese joining that group, Kavon Thibodeaux, we'll see what they get out of him.

Um, you know, you have, you know, a physical front.

And a front that's gonna be able to get after the passer on 3rd down.

Um, and then adding Francis Main Noah to, to a line that brings back Jermaine Iluminor and Andrew Thomas at the tackles makes you better immediately.

Um, this is a guy who stepped in as an 18-year-old true freshman at the University of Miami, started all 42 games over his 3 years there.

Um, so he should translate quickly to the pro level and be a really good guard.

He's built a little bit like a guard, um, you know, with the flexibility eventually to move him out to one of the tackle spots.

So, You know, I look where the Giants are, where they've been, and if they can get better play out of, out of, out of Jackson Dart, and you look at the infrastructure that they have for a quarterback now with John Harbaugh as the head coach, he was there for the development of Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson of Baltimore.

You have Matt Naggy as your offensive coordinator.

You have, you have Greg Roman, um, basically coordinating the run game.

You have Brian Callahan as your quarterback's coach.

It's just a Really good situation for a young quarterback.

Now, I just think the Giants, uh, like last year, and maybe this is me stepping on the banana peel again.

I thought last year, the Giants had a pretty high ceiling.

I think now, and this could be a 10 or 11-win team.

I'm not gonna say they're gonna have the kind of jump that say, you know, New England had last year or Washington had the year before that with first-year coaches, not ruling it out, but that'd be a lot to put on people.

But I do think that they're gonna be markedly better.

Uh, in 2026.

Question number two for Mr.

Brownstone, that's at FF Ba appraiser, appraiser.

Um, can we read into the Chiefs drafting of Peter Woods at the beginning of the end for Chris Jones?

Uh, no, I don't think they're gonna push Chris Jones out the door because they have Peter Woods.

Um, defensive lineman, you're gonna want to rotate them anyway, but I think Peter Woods at his best, is playing as a three-technique upfield, uh, defensive tackle, and that's exactly what Chris Jones is when he's at his best.

So, you know, I think you have Chris Jones there as the guy again, when the offense breaks the huddle, he's the guy that they got to figure out where he's at.

Um, and, you know, you have in Peter Woods, somebody who can rotate in and be a part of the mix, and you hope over time that he'll evolve into being the sort of defensive tackle that Chris Jones has been for all of these years.

Uh, Peter Woods did not have a very good 2025.

So what the Chiefs are betting on here is that the 2024 version of Peter, Peter Woods is, is, is who he is.

And what they wind up getting over the course of the long term, and being able to add him and our Mason Thomas, the defensive line mix with George Carloftis and Chris Jones.

Should sort of reinfuse that group with, with young talent and depth and the ability to give offenses different looks.

You add Mansour delaying to the secondary.

Steve Spagnolo's got an interesting group to work with this year, if it's been rebuilt a little bit with some of the losses they sustained and, and letting guys like Trent McDuffie and Brian Cook go.

Um, question number 3, obviously with the Cardinals taking Carson Beck in the 3rd this year.

Um, do you envision a scenario where the Cardinals take their true franchise quarterback next year stat quarterback class?

Thank you for everything this past draft season as well.

Thank you for following, Lukey.

I appreciate it.

Um, I don't think that Carson Beck, um, his selection in the 3rd round does anything to where they are at quarterback.

It's a swing.

And Cardinals fans should know that as, as, as well as anybody.

Um, in 2018, the franchise took Josh Rosen, the next year, they turned around to Kyler Murray.

In the first round, we've seen plenty of examples over the years of teams taking second-round picks and then turning around the next year and taking high first-round picks at the position.

Um, in 2017 , the Browns took DeSean Kiser in the second round.

The next year, Baker Mayfield first overall.

In 2010, the Panthers took Jimmy Clawson in the second round.

The next year, Cam Newton first overall.

So it wouldn't surprise me at all if you saw the, the Cardinals spend a high first-round pick on a quarter.

Back next year while they try to make it work this year with what they have in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minho, and of course, Carson Beck.

In fact, it wouldn't surprise me if they take a hard look at Brendan Soarsby, if Soarsby winds up in the supplemental draft.

That to me might be worth a second-round swing .

So, you know, I think what this is, is you throw resources at trying to get the position right.

I, I, you know, I think taking a flyer on Carson Beck is a swing, you know, some people regarded him as the smartest quarterback in the draft.

He's obviously very experienced, played 6 years of college, started at 2 different schools, um, competed at the highest level, you know, in Georgia for SEC championships in his 2 years starting there, and then, of course, taking Miami to the national championship game.

So it's a worthy swing.

But no, I don't think it pins you in in any way to, all right, now it's taken care of, we're not taking a quarterback next year unless Carson Beck.

You know, really knocks it out of the park.

Um, I'd expect the Cardinals to be in the quarterback market going forward, whether it's again for Soresby over the summer or a quarterback high in the first round next year or even both.

Like I just think continuing to take swings at the position.

Generally is good business.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave your feedback down below here on the YouTube page or on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Arbreer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We have one more Breer report coming for you on Friday morning.

We'll see you guys then.