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Tom Verducci Explains What Makes Konnor Griffin’s Swing Elite
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Transcript
Pirates rookie shortstop Connor Griffin is the talk of spring training.
And considering he doesn't turn 20 until April, I am blown away.
I look at his swing, I see two comps.
One of them, Fernando Tatis Jr.
The other, Cal Riley.
OK, I get it.
That's high praise for someone who's played only 21 games above Class A, but I'm telling you, this kid's swing is special.
Let's start with the Tatis Comp.
Connor Griffin is 64, 222.
He has size, strength, and quick twitch ability, just like Fernando Tatis Jr.
just 1 inch shorter and 5 pounds lighter.
But it's not just the size.
I want to focus on three swing characteristics, starting with how quiet their hands are preset in a loaded position.
They really don't move a lot.
And the speed of the hips as they turn, wow, is that impressive.
And then the kickstand finish with the foot behind them as they follow through.
Lots of similarities there.
What about Cal Riley and that comp?
There is one key swing characteristic they share, and it is extension, elite extension.
Cal's dad taught him growing up, create as much distance between the barrel and your nose to reinforce the idea of extension.
Connor Griffin has the same ability, and watch as they get through the baseball, how those arms continue to extend and finish high.
Wow.
At his size with a swing like that, Connor Griffin is going to hit a lot of home runs, like the Pirates have never seen before.
In the franchise history for players in their age 20 season, the most home runs for the Pirates, 12 by Bob Bailey back in 1963.
2nd most, the late Bill Mazarrowski with 8 in 1957 .