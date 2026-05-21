Albert Breer on Bills Weapons, AFC West Outlook, 49ers Roster

All right.

Welcome in.

It's Thursday, May 21st .

We are wrapping up here from the league meeting in Orlando, Florida.

It is a mailbag edition of the Breer Report.

As always, you can get more answers to more of your questions and more detailed answers on the MMQB.

com.

But as always, we're gonna get to three of your questions right here.

Right now, the first question comes from James Powell, that's at Carolina Blue bro.

James asks, do the Bills need a wide receiver one or are they good with the current group?

And I think, James, when you've got a quarterback the caliber of Josh Allen, you do not need a guy who dictates coverage.

And I think what they have right now is a group of players that really fit Josh Allen well.

And what DJ Moore is gonna be, we're gonna bring you is somebody who's stylistically, I think is able to give you more and weaponize what Josh Allen can do.

He can make plays down the field, but as much as anything else, he can chew yards up on his own.

He's really good with the ball in his hands, so they'll be able to move him around.

You've got Khalil Shakir, who's your classic slot receiver, chain mover.

You hope you get more out of Keyon Coleman, and I think one thing that people don't look at quite as much.

is the tight end position and how that can fit into everything.

Having Dawson Knox back as your traditional wide tight end allows you flexibility to do more with Dalton Kincaid, and I still think there's untapped potential there with Dalton Kincaid.

You saw James Cook in the mix.

That's a pretty good Skill position group .

Again, like I think having DJ Moore, even if you don't view him as a true number one, allows people to slot into roles a little more naturally.

Kalli Shakir becomes more of a complimentary player than a primary weapon for you.

Having knocks back gives you flexibility with Kincaid, and then of course James Cook is James Cook.

So it's a really well-conceived um skill group, I think, and you give Josh Allen outlets and guys who can make plays.

With the ball in their hands, you know, which I think helps weaponize what you're doing from a scramble situation standpoint and makes things easier on Josh as one of the best quarterbacks in football.

So no, I don't think that they need your traditional, you know, like the Julio Jones, number one type of receiver.

They don't have that.

I don't think they need it.

I think they can get to the Super Bowl with the group that they have.

Question number 2, from Theo Theo Diesenhaus that's at Theo Diesenhaus.

How do you see the AFC West shaking up this year?

I feel like any team realistically could come in last place or win the division.

I don't think the Raiders can win the division.

I think the Raiders are gonna be improved, and I really like what they do.

Um, you look at their offseason and I, I mean, from Tyler Linderbaum coming in to, to anchor the offensive line, love that move.

I think Speedy Naylor is an underrated addition to their, their skill position group.

Um, you know, of course, like so much is gonna be dependent on the tight ends there, what they have in Mayer and Bowers, and then on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in.

You know, guys like Kawiti Pay bringing back Malcolm Koontz, you have Crosby back now, you have Nacoby Dean, you have Quay Walker.

Like, I just think it's a better team, but they're not toppling the Chiefs and the Chargers and Broncos all at once.

I, I, I would tell you right now that I think the Chiefs probably win the division, that would be my guess.

I think the Chiefs are going to bounce back, but the Broncos are a damn good team, the Chargers are a damn good team.

I think if you Took a piece of paper and wrote down the five best teams in in the in in the AFC, you would have a hard time leaving.

One of those 3 teams out, which is a pretty big tribute to how good that division is.

Finally, question number 3, this is from Brad Redding, that's Brad from Reading, that's at BJD Pask land.

I think I pronounced that right.

Do you think the Niners are done assembling the roster, or do you think they will take a shot at one or, one or more of the remaining free agents on the market given their cap space?

I think for the most part, Brad, you're done with what you've got.

Um, obviously, there can be some tweaking over the course of the year.

This is a team that wants to trade for Christian McCaffrey in mid-season, and we'll see what happens with, you know, their injury situation and where they're at.

I could certainly see them adding another pass rusher at some point.

Um, but a lot of, of where they're at and where they're going is gonna depend on guys coming back from injury, you know, guys like Nick Bosa and Michelle Williams on the defensive line.

George Kittle is, is, is, of course, a year older, Christian McCaffrey is a year older, Fred Warner is a year older.

Um, so, like how do those guys hold up?

How do some of your younger guys come along?

Like Williams is one of them on the defensive line, you've got a couple of young defensive tackles and Alfred Collins and CJ West.

There's just a lot of, I think, ifs, and that's still a very talented roster, but there's a lot of contingencies there.

And so, when you ask me, do I think they're done assembling their roster, I, like, I certainly think if you, you know, look at some of those ifs over the course of the spring, and maybe that changes the way you look at some of that stuff, maybe you look at a move at the summer closer to the trade deadline, but I think they go through the spring at least with what they've got right now.