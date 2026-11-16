Joe Burrow is still at the very top.

All right .

Welcome to Supreme Report for Monday, November 16th.

Week 10 is almost in the books.

We still have Jacoby Brissett and the Ravens facing off with the 0 and 8 Chargers tonight on Monday Night Football.

We're gonna cover everything else here and in my mind, the number one story coming out of week 10 is what the Cincinnati Bengals look like against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This was a huge spot.

Both teams came in riding 4-game winning streaks.

The Bengals wind up pushing their winning streak to 5, they're now 7 and 2 and all on top of the AFC North, and it's not just that they won their 5th game in a row, it's not just that they beat the Steelers, it's not just that they won that game 38 to 18.

It is the complete deconstruction of the Steelers that we saw happen in the first half of that game, and the numbers are staggering, um, and If you presume that the Bengals put this in cruise control to some degree in the second half, you'll understand what this looked like, cause at halftime, the Bengals had 337 yards, the Steelers had 40, the Bengals had 22 1st downs, the Steelers had 4.

The Bengals had 21 minutes and 41 seconds of possession.

The Steelers had 8:19.

The Steelers were 0 for 4 on 3rd down.

They hadn't converted a single 3 down.

Now, the Bengals weren't excellent in that area.

They were only 2 for 5, but they were scoring on 1st and 2nd down.

Um, and maybe most impressive of all was just how unstoppable Joe Burrow and the offense looked, and that continued through the balance of the night.

Burrow threw for over 300 yards in the first half.

That means he was pacing for 600.

Yards.

He finished with 409 yards and 4 touchdowns, 135 of 44, and going back now, right?

So I just, so you understand this isn't a one-off.

Going back now to halftime of the Bengals went over the Ravens, that was in week seven.

that's 18 quarters of action, 3.5 games.

Joe Burrow is 113 of 139, it's about 80% completion.

1,391 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

All three of those interceptions happened in the Titans game.

And He has a 137.

7 quarterback rating.

Um, he is playing at an off the charts level.

Ja'Marr Chase, T.

Higgins are playing like two of the five or so best receivers in football.

Ja'Marr Chase right there with Jackson Smith and Jigba at the very top.

Uh, they're running the ball well, they're protecting Burrow.

Everything looks easy offensively, and then you start to look at what's going on defensively and DJ Turner has developed, and Demetrius Knight at linebacker has developed, and all those offseason additions.

Guys like Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen and Boy Mafe and Brian Cook, all of those look like hits.

Um, is it like the Seattle defense, is it the Minnesota defense?

No, that's not what they are, but they're good enough to compete for a championship with the offense that they have.

So, um, impressive, impressive, impressive.

The Bengals come out of Sunday night, in my mind, is now one of the presumptive favorites to win the AFC.

They're right there with Buffalo and Kansas City and Denver and Jacksonville.

I think Jacksonville may be the favorite, but the Bengals are right there and very much a contender to get back to Englewood five years after making a Super Bowl there and almost beating the Rams on their home field in that big game.

Um, this is why through all the injuries, so many of us told you, Joe Burrow is still at the very top, at the very, very top.

This year, he finally gets a full healthy offseason with a crew of teammates who are also healthy through the offseason.

We're seeing the results of it.

He looks like the best quarterback in football and the front runner for MVP.

There are a few good contenders there.

I think Smith and Jigba deserves some consideration.

Brock Purdy, of course, in that mix.

Trevor Lawrence will get some mention, but, um, I think it's fair to say Burrow is the front runner right now.

Our second topic, the Minnesota Vikings, just 5 days after trading for Kirk Cousins deliver a 30 to 10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, and I mean this is just a fascinating, uh, wildly, um, wildly unique story.

Um, that where you have a quarterback traded from a team in mid-season, going from being the starting quarterback on one team to the starting quarterback on the other team.

He just so happens to have spent, um, 6 years with the team that he's now joining and 2 years with the head coach that he's now rejoining.

And so, Kirk Cousins and Kevin O'Connell were able to hit the ground running.

He arrived in Minnesota about 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Got to work first thing Wednesday morning, and they were able to come up with a game plan that incorporated a lot of stuff from the current playbook that the Vikings still run from 22 and 23.

Then they cherry-picked some things that Kirk likes that have been added to the playbook since.

And then Kevin O'Connell went back and looked at some of the things that Kirk did well in Vegas and borrowed from that, and they were able to do a lot more.

One of the main areas where they felt like they were really able to reach another level is in protection.

And that's gonna be really important, of course, because you've got an older quarterback who moves around, but who's gotten back to a baseline athletically, but doesn't move around the way that he, that he used to.

This is gonna help them, I think, maximize Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and TJ Hawkinson and all the skilled players they have there on offense.

You know, and then help them maybe get the defense that they have, which is a defense playing at a super elite level, the chance that it deserves to go and compete for a championship and Again, what's so fascinating about this one to me is, we'll get to another one of these teams in a second.

You've got all of these teams in the NFC now that are packed into two divisions.

I think you can make the argument that the 7 best teams in the NFC are in the North and the West, and that would be, of course, all 4 teams in the North.

The last place team is.

6 and 3, that's the Packers, and then you got the Bears, the Lions, and the Vikings, and then in the West, the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Rams.

All seven of those teams playoff caliber teams.

All seven of those teams likely at the end of the year will be looked at as playoff-worthy teams, but two of those teams are gonna miss the playoffs.

And the Vikings have protected themselves by going and getting Kirk Cousins and not falling.

An inch behind in a race where you're gonna have to win on the margins.

Finally, our, our third topic for today, the Detroit Lions' first game of the day in Munich, Germany are able to just absolutely annihilate the New England Patriots 35 to 10.

Um, in every which way, the Lions were impressive, and they have been impressive the last few weeks.

Um, that Lions team is starting to take on a look.

They had a couple of years ago when they were really rolling.

The offense with Drew Petzing as the offensive coordinator seems to have cured its Ben Johnson hangover.

Jared Goff playing good ball.

Jamir Gibbs looks like one of the best players in football.

He's right there with Smith and Jaigba for Offensive Player of the Year as far as I'm concerned.

They got a great crew of skilled players around Goff, of course, and the defense has started to play a little bit better the last few weeks.

Having Brian Branch back has made a big difference.

Now, the caveat is that just like the Patriots lost an important player for their offense, the Lions just lost an important player for their defense.

So where are we at right now with Drake May and Aiden Hutchinson?

Drake May has a fracture in his leg, um, and he didn't fly, fly back as a precaution with the team.

He's on his way back now.

Um, in all likelihood, he'll be out for the year.

And so, for now, we're talking about the Patriots going forward with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

They will turn over rocks and see what's available out there.

Jimmy Garoppolo, of course, is the name that's already come up because he's got the background with Josh McDaniels.

I don't know what Jimmy Garoppolo's.

Appetite is to to to to start up again, we'll see.

Um, but certainly the Patriots' season now takes on a completely different dynamic.

They've been destroyed in their last two games , lost to the Packers, lost to the Lions, and now you've lost your starting quarterback, presumably for the year.

So not good.

And it looks like the Patriots now are dealing with a little bit of the, the aftermath of, of, of, of what was a magic carpet ride last season and that they're facing a much tougher schedule and some of that injury luck that they had last year has swung back around, um.

It's an unfortunate thing to see anyone lose their starting quarterback.

Um, it sucks, um, for the league.

It sucks, obviously for the teams this happens to, but we see it every year.

And as for the Lions, Aiden Hutchinson is getting a second opinion today.

Um, the fear, the overwhelming likelihood is that he tore his ACL.

That's what the MRI in Germany showed.

They're going back in to double-check on that, look at any other damage.

They're hopeful that they've avoided the other damage in other areas.

Uh, but for right now, um, losing Aiden Hutchinson is a big, big deal, and that's a body blow that the Lions did not want to take right now with the defense that has started to play better.

They lost Jack Campbell, of course, a couple of weeks ago, really scary situation there, uh, much scarier than this, but this isn't great either.

Um, and so now the Lions will try to, try to go at it with a defense that has lost two of its very best players, its best player in Hutchinson, and then another.

One of his best players in Campbell.

Um, so we'll see if they can make it work on that side of the ball and carry some of the momentum they've had on that side of the ball despite the injuries that they've suffered.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

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You get your questions in on that.

See you guys then.