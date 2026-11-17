All right.

Welcome in.

It's the Bree Report for Tuesday, November 17th, week 10 is now in the books, and we've got a mailbag edition coming for you, as we always do.

We put the call out for questions on Twitter.

That happened this morning.

You send them in, I picked 3.

I'll answer those three right here, right now.

First question comes from Pville Prince, that's at P_Vil Prince.

Uh, Pville Prince asks, are the Vikings legit Super Bowl contenders?

And I would say, yes, they are.

I, I don't know looking in the NFC that there's a super team.

There are a lot of very solid teams.

And so, you know, you look and we're gonna get to this more in-depth in a minute, but the 7 teams in the North and the West, and that will be all 4 teams in the North, the Vikings, the Packers, the Bears, and the Lions, and then the top 3 teams in the West, the Rams, the Seahawks, and The 49ers, and I think you have 7 teams that legitimately can have real Super Bowl hopes, which is a little bit of an anomaly that you have that number of teams that are capable of getting there.

I'm not sure if I would have said that at this point last week, just before the Vikings wound up trading for Kirk Cousins.

And I think Kirk Cousins isn't quite what he was 34 years ago.

I don't think he's what he was when the Vikings had him.

Um, from 2018 to 2023, but I think he's playing well enough.

I think he played well enough over the course of two months in Vegas.

I think he showed us what he's capable of his first game back in Minnesota, and I think what we're seeing right now is a player who's bringing the rest of that roster belief, and I think when you look at the makeup of the team.

It all kind of crystallizes how this is a game changer for them beyond just the level of play that Kirk Cousins can bring them at the most important position on the field.

This is a team with an unbelievable defense.

The defense is competed at a very high level, and the defense where the team is now, the time is now, and if you look at some of the Important pieces, the core pieces that they've got on that side of the ball, a lot of them are older players.

Guys like Andrew Van Ginkle, Blake Cashman, Byron Murphy, Harrison Smith, of course, Kyle Van Noy.

And so you've got like this unique scenario where you've got an older group of players who have the experience, who have the savvy to fully open the playbook for Brian Flores and for one of the and to leverage one of the best defensive minds in the sport.

And so they're playing at this really high level now, and we don't know how much, how many more years they're gonna get playing at this level.

Then you look.

In the offensive side of the ball.

They've got a really solid offensive line anchored by a high-end left tackle in Christian Darisa, who's in the prime of his career.

They've got skilled players who are either in the prime of their careers or on the back end, you know, Justin Jefferson, prime of his career, Jordan Addison, prime of his career, TJ Hawkinsson, Aaron Jones, probably a little closer to the back end, but you've got an offense that's got the capability.

To be pretty good if you've got the right triggerman in place.

And so they're not asking Kirk Cousins to come in here and be the 2019 version of himself.

What they need is a guy who can move the chains, what they need is a guy who can help them manage the game a certain way and play the game on their terms, which allows them to lean into this elite defense that they have.

And so , um, I think like every other team in the north, they could finish first, they could finish last.

I think that goes for the Bears, the Packers, the Lions, like I think the teams are that close.

I think it's that competitive in that division.

Uh, but yes, you know, I, I, I think if the Vikings can make it into the playoffs, they've got a real Super Bowl chance .

The way six other teams in the NFC as I see it have a Super Bowl chance, chance, and that'll lead us into our next question, which comes from Logan France, that's at Living like Logan .

He asks, uh, do you think there's a world where the way the seeding Works in the playoffs changes soon, given the way the NFC looks this year.

It feels unfair that a team with the worst record may end up getting home-field advantage in a playoff game.

Logan, this is a complex thing.

I'm gonna write about it in my Tuesday notes today, so be sure to check that out as well.

I'll try to cover as much of it as I can here.

This came up a couple of years ago.

Uh, the NFL was motivated to change this.

Seeing, they got the Lions to partner with them on that.

They'd actually approached the Lions before they played a week 18 game against the Vikings.

If you guys remember, both teams came into that game at 14 and 2.

Detroit said that they would help, um, but only in the circumstance that they won the game.

They didn't want to make it look, they want it to look like sour grapes if they lost the game and now all of a sudden we're Um, at the, the, the head of the spear when it came to playoff reseeding.

So, and going into that offseason, the Lions and the league partnered on a, on a proposal to, to change the seating process.

Um, the first proposal, um, and this went through different iterations at the March meeting.

Had the, the, the, each conference, um, the, the, the, they had in each conference, the team, the, the, the, the entry to the playoffs being the same, so you would have the 4 division winners , and then you would have 3 wild cards, but after that, they would be seeded strictly by record.

Um, they did a ton of research and like I've got some of the research here, but Um, you know, one of the key points of research was in 2024, 7 of the teams would have had more relevant games in week 18.

Um, at that point, there was also, of course, the, the, the fact that you had, um, a 14-win team that wound up being a wild card and having to go on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Um, the week 17, week 18 argument was bolstered by the team that beat the Vikings.

The Vikings played a very physical game.

In, in, in week 18 that year for the division title against the Lions on a Sunday night, then they had to come back and travel out west to face a Rams team that had actually rested guys despite the fact that they could have been the 3rd or 4th seed.

They actually valued the rest in a 17-game season over the idea that they could be a higher seed.

And it wound up paying off.

The Rams wound up winning that game.

And so, um, when the league put together this proposal and the Lions helped out on this, of course, there were, there were four main points, um, and why they thought reseeding should happen in 2025.

It was end of the regular season, competitiveness, a more, having a more equitable postseason.

End of the regular season TV ratings, fan interest, ticket sales, and resales, um, because those games will be more relevant at the end of the season and then increased chance of the best teams meeting in the conference title games, because if you figure, like let's just say that year you figured that the Lions and the Vikings were the two best teams, just as an example, and those two teams entered the bracket.

Um, as the 1 seed and the 5 seed, well, then they're probably gonna play in the 2nd round if both teams win or if, if, if that, if the Vikings win, because the Vikings in all likelihood in that scenario would wind up being either the 3rd would wind up being the lowest seed with the two division champions winning.

If you figure again that those are the two best teams and they're seeded 1 and 2, then the only place that they can play is in the conference championship game.

So, it's an interesting argument.

I think it's gonna come back up again this year.

Again, that week 17, week 18 piece of the puzzle, I think is really, really important here.

Because the owners look at these games as pieces of of of television real estate.

All 272 regular season games are pieces of television real estate that they can sell.

And so you, if you have less relevant games in week 17 and 18, that does hurt the overall product.

And like I think that's the key number, the, the, the key fact here, and again, we're gonna dive more into this in the Tuesday notes, but that there were 7 teams that would be playing more relevant games in week 18 of the 2024 season.

Um.

That means more relevant.

That means that, that, that means, that means more viewership, that means, again, the ticket sales, ticket resales are better, you know, across the board from a business standpoint, it really works and we know that that would be what would motivate the owner.

So, um, I, I personally think right now you could make a very real argument that the 7 best teams in the NFC are in 2 divisions.

They're in the North and the West.

And You're gonna have 2 of those teams miss the playoffs, and you're gonna have 3 of those teams having to go on the on the road in the first round of the playoffs , potentially, 2 of those 3 teams then traveling to face teams with worse records than them.

The argument against this, and I want to at least give this because I think it's important too, the argument against this is owners really like the idea.

That you have a reward for winning your division and that reward is a home playoff game.

So that's one argument for it.

The other one, and I think this one's really important, is that because you play so few games in football versus what they play in baseball or basketball or hockey.

Every team's operating in a different environment because the schedule isn't close to balanced.

Um, some teams play tougher schedules than others.

I think, you know, a good example of it, the Lions in 24 had an easier schedule, won 15 games, came back, had one of the toughest schedules in all football in 25, and they had a drop off, although they were 9 and 8 and missed the playoffs, and Carolina got in at 8 and 9.

You know, and then, and then, and then the Patriots would be another example, had a historically soft schedule last year, when 14 games to their credit, they wind up making the Super Bowl this year with a tougher schedule, they're 5 and 5.

So, um, lots to dig into there and I'm sure if again we see teams with 9 or 10 wins missing the playoffs this year, we see teams with 12 wins, 13 wins, having to go on the road and play an 8-win team in the first round, we're gonna hear about in the offseason .

And because the league is in, is in such support of the idea of reseeding or, or changing the seating process, um, I think it's absolutely gonna be a point, um, that's gonna be talked about when we get to the league meetings in March in Arizona.

Finally, question number 3, this is from Pete, that's at Pete4E.

Pete asks, do you think the Colts will end up moving on from Shane Se and Daniel Jones at the end of the season?

Pete, I think it's impossible to know.

I really do.

I, you know, in this case, I, I, I think Without knowing who the general manager is, without knowing how the, the, the, the franchise is gonna be structured, how the football operation is gonna be structured.

It's really difficult to, to know what Shane Stein's chances of surviving are, what Daniel Jones' chances of surviving are.

Now, I, I feel, I feel relatively strongly that Jones will Probably be gone next year with a new general manager in place.

Whether that's Ed Dodds, maybe paired with a, you know , a, a, a capside guy or a new general manager entirely.

Um there's no guaranteed money, no fully guaranteed money anyway.

There is injury, injury guaranteed might be money, but no fully guaranteed money after this year.

So you can bail from the contract and hanging on to him would mean paying him again in the 40s and I just don't see a world where that's gonna happen.

Um, maybe we, maybe he plays great down the stretch.

Maybe somebody comes in and sees him as a suitable bridge that's not off the board completely.

I just think that's highly unlikely.

The Shane Stein question is more interesting and more complicated.

I do think he's a A, a highly capable head coach.

Um, and I do think he's somebody who, if he's fired in Indianapolis, despite not making the playoffs in any of his any of his four years there, there would be a market for him, a la Kevin Stefansky last year.

Kevin Stefansky, of course, got fired.

Um, and I would say after he got fired by the Browns was probably The second hottest coaching candidate out there last year behind only John Harbaugh.

Um, almost everyone out there in the market wanted to interview him, and, um, obviously he winds up at the Falcons job.

I think despite their ups and downs, Atlanta's pretty happy with that hire.

I think Shane Stein would be seen in a similar light.

So, probably less than 50% chance he, he makes it into 2027 as the, the Colts' head coach, but I think there's gonna be a lot of Opportunity out there for him if he does wind up being fired.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave your questions, your comments down below here on the YouTube page, or you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on X, at Albert Breer on TikTok, at Albert_Breer on Instagram, and at Albert R Breer on Facebook.

We got one more Breer report coming for you this week after the Thursday night game.

We'll see you guys then.