Albert Breer on Jeremiyah Love’s Hype, C.J. Stroud’s Next Step, 2027 Loaded NFL Draft

All right.

Welcome in to the Breerport for Tuesday, March 31st, the final day of the NFL owners meetings, and we have got a mailbag edition coming for you.

As always, we'll have a print edition of the mailbag with more answers to more of your questions and more detailed answers up on the MMQB.

com.

But right here, right now, we're gonna give you three answers to three of your questions.

The first question comes from Jason Brantley, that's at Jason Brandt 31199.

What is CJ Stroud doing this offseason to address his performance issues in the final few games of last season?

Jason, I think this is as much as anything else for the Texans about finding a way to improve around CJ Stroud, and that's schematically, that's personnel-wise, that's everybody having a year , you know, working under Nick Kaley as the offensive coordinator.

And so the hope there is that a lot of that improvement will be organic.

So, again, you're looking at quarterback and Coordinator and now their 2nd year together, you're gonna have a left tackle and Ariante Ursy showed a lot of promise last year, um, who's playing in his 2nd year now.

You got a 2nd-year running back in, in Woody Marks.

You've added some key veteran additions and bringing David Montgomery in the pair with Marks in the backfield.

You hope for better health at the receiver spot with Nico Collins and a couple of really promising young, uh, 2nd-year guys coming back in Jaden Higgins and Jalen Noel.

Um, and then the offensive line as a whole, again, with Ursy at left tackle, it's going to have to improve, and they're expecting that having brought in Wyatt Teller at guard and Braden Smith at tackle with the hope again being that there's gonna be some more reinforcements in the draft.

Overall, When you look at what the defense brings to the table, and you look at the steps forward that they should take, and I mentioned a bunch of different times last year, how many first-year guys they had playing key roles on offense, whether it was the two receivers, the left tackle, the running back, um, the, the, the coordinator himself.

Now everybody's got a year of experience together, I think that's gonna serve everybody well.

And so now it's gonna be important and this is gonna be a critical time for CJ.

When they get into OTAs in May, they get to the veteran minicamp in June, and ultimately when they get to training camp in July, continue to put himself in a position to hit the ground running.

The relationship's now been established, those first year excuses are removed.

It's go time for CJ Stroud and the offense.

This is going to be a critical year for him in Houston.

It's going to be a critical year for a lot of people around him.

And we see what they can do.

They've got a defense that's capable of performing at a championship level, a defense you can certainly chase Lombardi Trophies with, um, and that puts them in a championship window.

So there is pressure on CJ Stroud and the offense to perform, but a lot of things around him, I think.

Set him up for more success in 2026 than he had in 2025.

Take, uh, question number two is from Daily Dolphins draft.

That's it at Jay Fiedler stand.

What are the chances that Jeremiah Love falls out of the top 10?

I don't see a ton of landing spots outside of.

Picks 4 and 5.

pick 4, of course, would be the Tennessee Titans.

Pick 5 would be the New York Giants.

In both places, he would be able to help a young quarterback.

Um, and the same would be the case with the 7th pick.

If you wound up going to the Washington Commanders, that's one, you should at least pay attention.

To, just because of what he'd be able to do for Jaden Daniels there, they wouldn't have to run Jaden Daniels quite as much anymore.

It would give, give David Blau a back to build the offense around, make play action more effective.

So I do think that, that, that Jeremiah Love would make a lot of sense for the commanders there at 7.

People before the signing of Kenneth Walker of the Chiefs earmarked at 9.

I don't necessarily see that happening now.

So, is there a possibility he falls out of the top 10?

I just think any running back in this sort of situation, it's how the teams that are in those spots are valuing the position.

I very much think if you look at the backs over the last 10 to 12 years that have gone in the top 10, the guys who've had a lot of success, I, I, I think, you know, in a lot of ways, Jeremiah Love is those guys, and that he is a guy with You know, the size is nearly 220 pounds to play behind the tackles and be the kind of guy again you can build a running game around, but also it's really good out of the backfield and can be moved around.

One of the comps that I've heard of heard for him is BJ Bjon Robinson, who was a contender last year for Offensive Player of the Year.

So he checks all the boxes, and again, those the, the, the Zeke Elliotts, the Saquan Barkleys, the, the, the, the Christian McCaffreys, uh, the, the Bejon Robinson's.

He fits what a back who goes in the top 10 or has gone in the top 10 over the last decade, he fits what that is.

Um, so, then the question becomes how how teams in that area of the draft value him as a player and value the position as a whole.

And some teams just won't take running backs that high, some general managers aren't comfortable taking running backs that high.

Other teams will look at it.

And say, well, if we draft a guy in the top 10 at that position, we're gonna get the prime of that guy while he's on his rookie contract.

So you can look both ways at it.

I do think that the running back position has gone through a little bit of a renaissance, you know, a couple of years ago, you had the Ravens and Packers.

And Eagles all going in on high-end veteran backs, gave them big contracts and free agency.

Every one of those signings worked out.

Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Saquon Barkley.

Um, and so there's gonna be an interesting litmus test for where the league stands.

Again, Jeremiah Love is 100% worthy of going that high.

It's just gonna be sort of a matter of how the teams inside the top 10 value him and I, I could see him going 5 to the Giants, I could see him going 7 to the Commanders.

I think those are realistic landing spots.

Finally, uh, question number 3, this is from Jake it's at Sourdough Spam.

You've said some teams are more interested in 27 draft capital than 26 because of quality.

Do you think that will lead to more or less draft day trades?

Um, Jake, it's an interesting question, and I think one of the things that comes into play here is Where you would have, have teams with general managers, coaches that have job security questions, trading picks in the future to build capital now.

Um, the problem with that is that we just had one of the more active.

Coaching hiring cycles in the last 20 years.

There are 10 openings, 10 jobs filled, and that means there are less coaches going into um 2027 on the hot seat, uh, or 2026 on the hot seat.

So, my guess would be, would be there will be more teams sniffing around for trades and looking to trade picks into 2027 if they don't like how the board falls to them.

But I, it takes two teams to make something like that happen, and so, I, I'm not sure on draft day, I see a ton of teams moving their 27 picks to either get into the first round or place themselves in the first round in 2026.

Further down the line in the draft, I certainly can see some of that maneuvering, and I think that will happen, but up high, probably not quite as much.

Appreciate you guys coming out as always.

You can leave your comments, your suggestions, your feedback down below here on the YouTube page.

You can also get to me on my social media.

That's at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Aubrey on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

We're off the rest of the week.

We will have a new Breer report coming for you early next week at some point.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

I appreciate you guys coming out.

Have a great Easter weekend, everybody.