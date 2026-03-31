Valero Texas Open Best Bets

have 3 bets to win this week's event starting with Hideki Matsuyama, who's available at 22 to 1 at bet MGM.

He's had success at this event in the past and he had a strong start to the season.

He hasn't recently cooled off, but I think that makes him a great by low candidate this week.

My second pick is Danny McCarthy, who's available at 49 to 1 at DraftKings.

He has finished inside the top 20 here 4 times in his 6 starts.

At this event and he's coming into this event in good form, finishing T12 at last week's Texas Children's Houston Open, which leads me to my last pick, who is Thorbjorn Olison available at 63 to 1 at DraftKings.

He's another guy who has had past success at this event and he's also coming to this event in great form.

T14 finished at last week's Texas Children's Houston Open.