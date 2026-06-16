Albert Breer on Sorsby’s Best Landing Spot, Who is Next Year’s Seahawks?, Pickens or Lamb Long Term?

All right.

Welcome in.

It is the Brewer Report for Tuesday, June 16th.

It's a mailbag edition of the Brewer Report.

As always, you can get more answers.

To more of your questions, or at least you will be able to on Wednesday in the print edition of the mailbag.

We're going a day early on the video mailbag this week.

The print mailbag will be online on Wednesday, so you can look for that.

But as we always do, we'll answer three of your questions right here, right now.

And the first question comes from Brandon Rush, that's at Brandon Rush.

Brandon asks, given the gambling issues, would any team be desperate enough to take Soresby?

In the supplemental draft feels like a camp invite at best.

Brandon, I think what's important here, first of all, is to break down um where the NFL stands in this and break down what Sosby actually did.

And I, I understand, um, 100%, and I, I actually agree with the fact that the NCAA had to act swiftly in this case because there is the precedent set here, and the precedent that needed to be set here as far as players gambling on their own team.

Um, now, we can talk about that and closing the door to players gambling on their own team and being able to set the right deterrent for future players to do that and set the right precedent, so in future cases, the NCAA can act harshly in these cases.

100% get that, agree with that, all of it.

But then when we actually look at what happened here, right, which is Soarsby placed a massive number of small bets with two of his buddies on games over the course of 4 years, and he bet on Indiana football at a time that he wasn't on their travel squad.

So the games that he bet on, not only did he not play in those games, he wasn't on the sidelines for those games.

Again, unacceptable.

The NCAA has to act harshly here .

The NCAA I think did the right thing.

And basically ending his eligibility to play college sports.

However, when we're talking about moving this on to the next level and what it means for Brendan Soarsby at the NFL level.

I think it's something different, you know, cause now we're talking about a kid's future, and again, this is gonna relate to his ability to get into the supplemental draft, um, and that is based on whether or not he has his eligibility, which he does not.

Um, this is supposed to be a pathway for guys who lose their eligibility, um, whose eligibility status changed since the April draft, which it has.

And we've seen guys get in for drug reasons.

That would be um Josh Gordon in 2012.

We've seen guys get in for eligibility for rules issues.

That would be Terrell Pryor in 2011.

We've seen a ton of academic ineligibility um lead to guys um entering the supplemental draft.

So, this one isn't that far afield from a lot of the other cases we've had of players entering the supplemental draft.

But at the heart of it, of course, is an existential issue for college football.

Is it the same for pro football?

Maybe not as much.

And so, I don't think the NFL can prevent them from entering the supplemental draft because the NFL at its heart is a trade association and a trade association can't prevent somebody from pursuing a career, um, somebody who's outside of their ranks.

Um, so, the trade association can't do that.

They have to leave it up to the companies, which is the teams in this case.

Could the NFL levy a penalty on, on, on Brendan Soarsby coming into the league?

That's an open question, and we'll see how that part of it goes, but Um, as for whether or not , and this is a long-winded way of getting to your question, somebody's gonna roll, roll the dice on him.

I, I, I personally think that 100% is gonna happen.

I, I don't think that you can look at this kid and say, at 22 years old, he's, this is gonna happen again when he's 25, this is gonna happen again when he's 30.

And we've seen guys rehabilitated for different.

Types of addictions over the years.

Um, Tyrann Mathieu is a really good, I think, example of a guy who had a ton of problems coming into the league and wound up being a really, not only a really good player, but, but a really good example for a lot of people, um, and wound up becoming a captain for multiple teams, the Super Bowl champion, um, you know, I, I think Tyrann Matthews is a good example of somebody who overcame some addiction issues and some other issues, obviously that he had had in college, um, and grew through it.

And he was a 3rd-round pick and his stock was hurt because of the off-field stuff, no question about it.

So, like I, I, I think most teams are gonna view this as something that is gonna need to be monitored, it's gonna need to be treated, but it's something that is workable.

Um, and so I personally look at Brendan Soarsby as a guy who maybe hurt himself around.

In this case, and I think this is a guy who probably would have been a first-round pick had he entered the draft in April.

I know some teams viewed him as a better prospect than Ty Simpson.

Now, a lot of teams didn't see Ty Simpson as a first-rounder, but I think going into next year, he was in that category with Arch Manning at Texas, with CJ Carr at Notre Dame, with, of course, Dante Moore at Oregon, who I think is a little bit more of a sure thing than the other guys.

Um, with the chance to play himself into becoming a top 5 pick.

And so, I think if you're a team like the Browns, like the Cardinals, that kept its powder dry, you know, in, in April and didn't overextend for when the Jets would be in that category too, you might look at it and say, it's worth throwing a 2nd-round pick at this because if we get that right, Now we can use a high 1st-round pick that we have next year, not on a quarterback, but on a Jeremiah Smith or a Colin Simmons or a Dylan Stewart or a Leonard Moore, whoever it is.

Um, it's an enticing thing.

And if you use a 2-round pick on a quarterback, that doesn't preclude you.

From turning around and using a first-rounder next year if it doesn't work out.

You get the guy in your building for a year, he gets a chance to develop them, you see what you've got, then you make a decision from there.

Again, like I think Brendan Soursby is probably gonna be a 2nd-round pick.

I don't know if anybody would throw that 1st-round flyer on them.

The one, on him, the one team that kind of sticks out to me that, that might think about it would be the Pittsburgh Steelers just because, you know, they may view it as we're gonna have a late 1st-round pick.

We're not gonna have a resource to, you know, to, to, to replace.

Aaron Rodgers next year, but their quarterback room is really crowded right now with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard battling it out to be um the backup and of course, you know, Drew Aller now coming in as a 3rd-round pick.

So, it'll be very interesting to watch.

Um, as for his plans going forward, he will be leaving Lubbock by the end of the week, early next week, moving to Dallas to start training.

He's gonna be training with Rick Scanarillo, who works now for um the agency with management that represents Soarsby, um.

Or Scharillo, of course, the former Broncos offensive coordinator, longtime NFL quarterbacks coach, um, and so that'll, that'll be happening in Dallas over the next few weeks.

He will have his pro day.

Probably at some point in early July, the NFL has to cement the window.

The earlier window before he lost his eligibility they gave him was July 5th, the 12th.

I'd expect for it to be somewhere in there.

And then the supplemental draft will likely be in late July.

But Brandon, that's, again, a lot of information there to give you the answer.

I think he's probably a 2nd-round pick in a supplemental draft, which would make him the highest drafted quarterback.

In the supplemental draft since Steve Walsh in 1989.

Um, that was the Dallas Cowboys drafting Steve Walsh out of, out of Miami with a first-round supplemental pick.

Um, that wound up costing the Cowboys the first overall pick the next year.

Of course, the most famous example would be Bernie Kossar in 1984 out of Miami, going to the Cleveland Browns.

All right, our second question, and this one comes from Lissan Al Caleb, um, AKA 327, hope I pronounced your first name there right, Lissan .

Um, what team among coaches do you think would they would believe to be this year's Seahawks?

Young team rounded up with generally just good to solid players with a good coach.

Um, Lassan , I, I'm gonna give you the Green Bay Packers, and the reason why is that I looked at the Packers and the Seahawks very similarly.

Uh, last summer, and I remember saying this to people, I saw those two teams as having a lot of really good young players, where if they elevated to become great players, man, there would really be something there.

And I think that happened in Seattle with some of the guys taking a step forward.

You had some older guys having career years, so that was part of it too.

So that would be your Leonard Williams.

Uh, you know, Boy Mafe had a good year.

Uh, Derek, Derrek Hall had a really good year.

But the, the, the, the younger, highly drafted players, Jackson Smith and Jigba went from good to great.

Kenneth Walker went from good to great.

Um, you know, Charles Cross, I think was already there on that tier is becoming a great player.

Devin Witherspoon, good to great.

Byron Murphy, good to great.

So that's what has to happen in Green Bay this year.

And so you're gonna be watching guys like the two guys they just extended at receiver, and that those two are Christian Watson and Jaden Reid, who they ostensibly picked over Romeo Dobbs and Jontavian Wicks, who are now with the Patriots and the Eagles.

What does Matthew Golden look like?

Um, what doesavon Williams look like in year two?

Um, you know, has that offensive line come together now with some things reshuffled up front?

How does Micah Parsons look coming off of the ACL, um, you know, like Edger and Cooper, another name that they really, a guy that they really think has high-end potential.

So, you have all of these guys, you have all of this talent on hand there, and all of these guys who've become really good young players, can those guys elevate from being good, good players to becoming great players?

And can the quarterback elevate the way that Sam Darnold has elevated the last Couple of years and elevated for Seattle.

Can Jordan Love do that?

I think the Packers have that potential, and of course, a really good young coach, the same way the Seahawks have Mike McDonald.

Of course, the Packers have somebody with more track record in, in, in Matt LaFleur.

Finally, question number 3, this is from Brandon Laurie, that is at Brandon is right.

People seem to think that if the Cowboys even consider signing George Pickens long term , It'll be tough to keep both CD Lamb and Pickens.

Do you think there's a world where Pickens is the number one in 2027 and not Lamb?

No, but I can see that in 2028.

If Pickens becomes a top of the food chain receiver, like it looked like he was becoming last year, and like he's since he was a teenager, he had the potential to get there, right?

Like he's been viewed by NFL people this way for a long, long time, and the , the, the, the, the character stuff, the off, whatever you want to call it, has gotten in the way of all of that.

If he become, if, if he becomes that this year, and, and, and he takes it up even another notch from where he was last year.

You know, then I think the, the Cowboys have, you know, a, a good dilemma on their hands, because if they wind up paying George Pickens over $40 million a year to be that guy for them, and that would take him walking the straight and narrow all year and proving it again from a character standpoint and showing that he's grown up and all that different stuff in addition to the production.

But if they were gonna pay him at that level, now I think you have a little bit of an issue with CD Lamb, because CD Lamb has been your number one.

And if you look at the recent history, a lot of players in this day and age now look at it and say, the end of my contract isn't the end of my contract.

The end of my contract is the end of my guaranteed money.

And the reality is the deal that CD Lamb did in 2024, a lot of the, most of the guaranteed money.

is done after this year.

I believe he's got 7 million guaranteed after this year in 2027.

So, if you pay George Pickens at the highest level, and now you have CD Lamb coming back and there's not much guaranteed money left on his contract, does he make noise about that?

Does that become a problem?

I, I don't see a scenario.

Where CD Lamb won't be in the roster in 27.

I think he's probably still there.

But signing Pickens could be with the idea that essentially you're eventually going to move from Lamb to Pickens, and Lamb's been a great player for them.

I think Pickens probably has a little bit of a higher ceiling.

But again, that's a good problem for the Cowboys to have.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave more questions in your comments.

Down below here on the YouTube page.

You can also get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

We got one more Breer report coming for you guys this week.

We'll see you guys then.