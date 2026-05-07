Albert Breer: Which SUPERSTAR QB Will NOT Win a Super Bowl? Bears WR Depth, Cam Jordan’s Future

All right.

Welcome in.

It's the Beer Report for Thursday, May 7th.

We got a mailbag edition of the Beer Report here for you today.

As always, you can get more answers and more detailed answers to more of your questions on the MMQE.

com with the print edition of the mailbag, but as we always do, we will answer three of your questions right here, right now.

The first question is coming from Jason.

That's at_JCD123.

He asks out of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow, who is the least likely To win a Super Bowl in their career.

This is a little bit of a difficult question for me, Jason, but I will answer it.

Um, and I think when you look at those guys, you have to look towards the question of longevity and who's gonna have the most swings at it.

And I actually think looking at the three of them, it's tough to come up with an answer to that question because all three of them.

have either had injuries over the course of their career or have taken on a lot of damage over the course of their career.

And so, you know, what does Josh Allen look like at 35, 36 years old?

What does Lamar Jackson look like at 35, 36 years old?

Joe Burrow doesn't, you know, I think have the same sort of game that Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson do.

But he's got all the injury history.

Now, I think Joe Burrow's game is probably a little bit more sustainable when you take the athletic ability out of it.

Although he is a big, strong athlete, I think the way he plays is a little bit more sustainable and maybe he has a better chance of playing when he's 38, 39, 40 years.

years old, which I think probably makes him the most likely of the three.

And you know, I know the Bengals haven't been there, um, and haven't been in real contention the last couple of years because of injuries and everything else, but they have been to the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow is the quarterback.

I think he's gonna get a lot more cracks at it.

And I think if it doesn't work out in 5 or 6 years, he could do what Matthew Stafford did.

And wind up on another team that gives him a better chance of competing for a Super Bowl championship, and I think there'd be a lot of suitors out there for him.

So, I think Joe Burrow is likely to win a Super Bowl over the course of his career .

I'm surprised he hasn't already, but we've seen him perform at the highest level of the playoffs.

That then leaves Lamarr.

Jackson and Josh Allen.

And this is a really difficult question for me.

I, I'm gonna go with Josh Allen is more likely than Lamar Jackson, and it's super close.

But the reason why, again, it comes down to longevity, who's gonna have the most cracks at it.

And Josh Allen is, you know, a bigger.

Heavier, more durable player, I think in the long run than Lamar Jackson.

And so I think that that's gonna give him a few more cracks at it, but I think all three of them are very deserving of winning Super Bowls.

Two of them have already been named league MVP.

Lamar Jackson has won league MVP twice.

You know, and then Joe Burrow hasn't won an MVP award, but he's performed at that level.

Um, he's led the league in all the passing categories, and he's been to a Super Bowl.

So all three of these guys are very deserving of getting to the mountaintop.

The numbers will tell you that all three of them probably don't get there, um, but, you know, it'll be great to see all three of them get there cause again, I think all three of them are very deserving of it.

Our second question comes from Jake McNamara.

That is at Jake Mack 84.

He asked you, do you think the Bears should feel confident with their wide receiver depth behind adze and Burden?

And Jake, I think this really comes down to their ability to develop young players at the position.

And the two that I would pick out of the group here, um, are Jaday Walker and Xavion Thomas.

Jaday Walker was a college free agent who made the team last year and wound up making a huge catch against, uh, the, the Packers to send the game to overtime.

Walker is somebody.

Who obviously impressed over the course of the spring and summer to make the team, and then he did enough in the fall to create that sort of opportunity for himself.

He's a bigger player at the position.

He's somebody who has some promise, somebody they'll continue to work with, and then Sabian Thomas is another one.

the 3rd-round pick out of LSU and LSU obviously has a great track record of developing and putting players in the pros at that position.

And if you look at it, it goes beyond just the first-round picks, the obvious ones, the Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham , Brian Thomas, you look down the line, some guys outside of the first round, like a Jarvis Landry.

In Miami early in his career, like more recently, a Keyshaw Booty in New England have developed.

So, um, those two guys, Xavion Thomas and JJ Walker, um, their development would do a lot to bolster the depth there.

They also backstopped themselves with Kalief Raymond coming over from Detroit.

With, uh, Ben Johnson and Kalief Raymond's sort of the ultimate utility player.

He can do a million different things for you.

Is he gonna catch 90 balls?

Probably not, but, you know, he's somebody who can help you with your young players and who can fill an important role, um, you know, as, as you, as you might need it with how the development of these guys goes.

And then there's the development of the two guys that you mentioned to begin with, Romaunze and Luther Burton be become even more important now.

You know, last year they lose Keenan Allen.

This year, they lose DJ Moore.

That's become a very young room.

Can Roman Dunze evolve into a number one player at the position?

Can Luther Burden develop, deliver on the promise that, that, that a lot of people have seen him since high school.

Um, so, you know, again, I think there's just a lot of questions there.

The good news is that Ben Johnson has good history developing that position.

You look at what he did in Detroit and being able to help turn Aman Ra Saint Brown into a number one receiver for them.

Um, to help develop Jamison Williams coming off the torn ACL at Alabama, you know, and then the other thing that helps is the tight ends, and it means that you'll have to rely maybe a little bit less.

On the receivers when you've got Cole Kamet and Colton Loveland, means less on those guys, it means less 3 receiver sets.

It gives you some flexibility there.

So I think the Bears are in fine shape.

Just gonna come down to developing that position, which I think everybody should have confidence that Ben Johnson and his staff are gonna be able to do.

Finally, question number 3 from Logan Franz, that's At Living Like Logan, um, do you think Cam Jordan would be interested in playing for Dennis Allen again in Chicago?

Do you think Cam Jordan's got an interest in playing again?

I do think he's OK with the idea of leaving New Orleans.

Um, and I think he's one of these guys where, you know, and there's a, a, a, a few of them out there, where at this point in the calendar, if you're one of these guys, do you show up for OTAs or are you better sitting back and waiting to see how the landscape clarifies itself over the course of the next 6 weeks?

As we get into OTAs, as we get into minicamp, this is a good chance for all of these teams to take a real hard look and an honest look at the young players and their roster.

And sometimes, you know, over the course of those six weeks, you have a team feeling like maybe we're not as good at this spot or that spot as we thought we would be in April.

And so, as Teams go through that process, players like Cam Jordan become a little bit more valuable, and maybe you can make a little bit more money because teams are a little bit more desperate at those sorts of positions.

So, do I think Cam Jordan would be a great fit in Chicago for Dennis Allen?

Of course.

Makes all the sense in the world.

Do I think maybe it behooves Cam Jordan?

To wait a little bit longer, to see what the, what, what happens in other places, to maybe have a chance to go champ compete for a championship somewhere?

Sure.

And do I think that could help the Bears too and getting the younger guys on the roster , more reps?

I think that could be the case too.

So, certainly something I could see happening.

Does it happen now?

Does it happen in the middle of July?

We'll see what happens.

I think that there's still, again, some incentive for Jordan to wait, some incentive maybe for the Bears to wait for a little while longer as well.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave any additional comments down below here on the YouTube page or you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert R Breer on Facebook, at Albert_Brear on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We got one more Breer report coming for you this week.

We'll see you for that tomorrow.