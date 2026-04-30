Art Rooney Is Avoiding a Steelers Rebuild

Class clown is, uh, me, that's, this is one that's near and dear to my heart, so don't necessarily think I'm making fun of you, Pittsburgh.

Uh, but I'm going with the Steelers, and like a lot was made about the Makai Lemon thing and also Pittsburgh possibly getting slapped with some sort of a, uh, a speeding ticket for calling a player, uh, during the draft when they weren't on the clock.

But I think in totality, I'm still amazed.

At the fact that we have like Art Rooney coming out and saying we thought Aaron Rodgers would be here by now and they're moving their dates for minicamp and then they're like, OK, well we better draft a quarterback in the 3rd round because we still aren't sure and they missed all of free agency and this is all for a player who And again, numbers are fickle, but it's like it was like the 23rd best quarterback in the NFL last year, you know what I mean?

And so like how do you, how do you get to this point?

Like how do you get to this point?

I think what happens is like, you know, you become married to this core of players, your quarterback retires, then you strike out on the next quarterback, and it's like.

Man, like we really felt like we had something and we, and, and it's, I, I think like to some degree, it's, it's a, it's, are you admitting fast enough?

Are you admitting fast enough that you just missed your window with TJ Watt and Cam Hayward, because I thought like, you know, I thought they could have ripped the band-aid off last year, but I understood, you know, like with Watt and with, with Hayward and with Ramsey there now and it was Fitzpatrick before that and DK Met like I understood like, all right, like you wanna make one last run with them, great.

I was just surprised when, you know, Mike Tomlin leaves, it seemed like a natural place to rip the band-aid off.

I think deep down in his gut, Art Rooney doesn't want to be bad again.

You know what I mean?

Like Art Rooney, and that franchise, they do not want to sink to the bottom of the league.

And I'm sort of afraid that's what this is gonna require, you know.

And like, you just take your medicine now, and then you look at their actions over the course of the last couple of months, and it's, they traded for Michael Pittman.

They signed Rico Dowdell, they signed Jamel Dean.

I mean, it's still all of these all-in moves.

And I just, you know, like that part of it, I mean, are you better with Mike McCarthy in doing that or are you better with Chris Shuulin starting over?

I think that's the question, you know, a lot of people are asking themselves.

I, I, I don't know what the answer is.

And, you know, like, it'll be interesting to see what Mike McCarthy does this year with an older team if Aaron Rodgers is a part of it, but It's the only answer they have a quarterback now, you know.

I hate to, I hate to say this, and it's not like, I, and again, I mean, Mike McCarthy's probably gonna be fine.

I mean, he's been a good coach everywhere he's gone, and I've made that argument, and he's essentially 12 games 3 years in a row in Dallas.

They were that.

He's essentially.

Sean Payton, but I think Sean Payton does a better job at letting everybody know how good Sean Payton is, right?

Better PR with worse PR.

Yeah, he's Sean Payton with a, with a, without a PR guy.

And, and to be clear, Sean Payton is Sean Payton's PR guy, so he could just do both roles really well, um.

I hate to say it this way though, but let's say that this does bottom out.

Did just keeping Mike McCarthy, putting Mike McCarthy in there, a guy who you know can keep both hands on the wheel and maybe just buy yourself time for Marcus Freeman, because I remember we were talking about Marcus Freeman last year, and I thought that if the Steelers had really If they were like we're gonna bypass this whole thing, that we're gonna, that's unless Ryan Day leaves and then he just comes home.

Where's Ryan Day from?

Is he from Pennsylvania?

No, no, no, no, no, I'm saying then Marcus Freeman comes home.

Oh, Brian Day is actually from New Hampshire, but yeah, shut up.

He's never gonna go there.

No, stop it.

Maybe it might have have come.

Maybe like maybe there's maybe that, that, that, that was something that was, was on the table at one point and maybe it's something that will continue to be on the table.

I don't know.

I would if Marcus Freeman left Notre Dame for Ohio State.

I don't know.

I mean, that would be, what was it that Bear Bryant said?

What was it Bear Bryant said Mama called, right?

I think that was the, I think that was the line.

So we'll see.

Notre Dame is literally our mother.

We, we are, we are mama.

I mean that is Brian Day decides to go to the, uh, the, the NFL after winning another national championship or two.

God, you're so mama calls you guys live in just like this.

You're like Yankee fans in the 90s.

You're just insufferable, my God.

Uh, we're, we're actually really hard on, I, I, it, it's not a, we're hourly like this while we're tearing each other apart internally, you know what I mean?

Like you can't talk about the family outside the family, but the family's got some issues internally.

That's right.

The, the curse of the Ohio State fan is that on the outside you project confidence, but you spend most of your day fighting about 16 year olds in a group chat.

And, and the worst thing about being an Ohio State fan is that like.

Is that like, anything but perfection is like misery, and that's, yeah, so anyway, we don't need to, we, we can dive into that when things slow down here in the next few weeks if you want.

But, so you got, uh, you can get into my psyche on that one.

So Pittsburgh, as your class clown, this is a tough one for me.

Um, I don't, I had a hard, I, I legitimately had a hard time.

Now I'm, I'm gonna go, I'm gonna go with Minnesota here because I think Caleb Banks was a huge risk in the first round, and defensive tackle was a need for them for sure, right?

For sure, their biggest need, um, but I, you know, I, when I was talking to other teams about them, you know, like that would keep coming up.

Oh yeah, the tackle, the tackle, the tackle, but there won't be one that's worth the 18th pick.

And then they wind up with banks.

So this is a huge boom or bust pick.

I think what Kevin O'Connell is doing here and, and, and Brian Flores is part of that, um, they are basically gambling that putting him in their program will make all the difference in the world for him, and they doubled down with another guy, Dominic Orange in the 3rd round who has some of the same questions.

And so it's Like, these are a couple of guys with high-end potential where you could crap out when you roll the dice in them, you know, and we'll see what happens, but, um, you know, like I do, I do have some questions there with the, with the team that's very much in, you know, sort of a win now posture with all the players they have and, and the, the, the, the, the, the swing that they took on Kyler Murray.

I, I put that in the, um, I put the Vikings and the Steelers in the same category because if you look at each team as an individual business entity, right, like, so the Steelers, it's like, It's like you're running a, a, a software company and your CEO is like, I take January to May off every year to go to a remote island and do psychedelics, and I, I can't guarantee you at any point that I'm gonna come back.

And you're like, cool, we're totally fine with that.

I'm sure our shareholders are gonna be totally fine with that, and then there's just no succession plan.

The Vikings are the same in that like, you fired Kwesi Adolfo Mensah on January 30th.

Like you didn't think that you might need a general manager for the NFL draft in April.

Like, and, and I think that the, the best point that I think I saw was that like Banks may be a fine pick, but you end up just doing, Albert, what the 49ers did, and you trade back and then you take him there.

Instead, I don't think there was anybody there with the experience or the flexibility or the finesse to pull that off.

And so you have all your coaches.

It is interesting, isn't it, that the Niners and Jaguars have just taken a beating over this consensus board thing and The Vikings haven't.

And, and, and the excuse though, right, is that like, and, and I think the only reason why the Vikings haven't taken a beating is because they don't have a general manager and everyone's like, well, they didn't have a general manager, but like I'm asking the big question, why didn't you have a general manager?

Like, you know, you should like if If , you know, if you're supposed to be the shift supervisor at Dairy Queen, and then you just walk out into the river and decide to, to f off for the day, someone still needs to run Dairy Queen, you know, the, the, the soft serve machines just blasting ice cream all over the floor.

Someone needs to come in and fix it.

Someone needs to clean it up.

Someone needs to remember to serve the blizzard upside down.

That's really important.

Nobody in the building in Minnesota knew how to serve the blizzard upside down.

That's what bothered me about the whole thing.

I don't know.

And I think that's kind of clownish behavior, right, where it's like if you know that you're gonna fire this guy, that to me says that was a very impulsive decision because you didn't have a succession plan.

You didn't immediately start a search for a new general manager.

You just kind of let it play out and hope that it worked.

It's like, I don't know, man.

That's kind of messed up, right?